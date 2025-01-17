30 New-in Sweaters I’m Shopping From Alex Mill, &Daughter, and Sézane for a Mid-Season Refresh
My closet could use some newness.
Sweaters make up the backbone of my winter capsule wardrobe. I wore a sweater-based outfit on four of the last five days just this week. I can't help it—there's nothing I want more than to feel warm and cozy when it's dreadfully cold outside. However, that doesn't mean I let my style slide for three months straight. Instead, I rely on a handful of tried-and-true brands for chic and comfy knits. And now that we've reached that mid-season point, I'm turning to some of my go-to's—Alex Mill, &Daughter, and Sézane—for a much-needed knitwear refresh.
Since it’s peak wintertime, it only makes sense for retailers to drop new sweaters—and for me to shop them. I'm browsing Alex Mill's new releases section for its classic silhouettes like crewnecks, cardigans, and turtlenecks. Then, after hearing rave reviews about &Daughter from Marie Claire's Editor-in-Chief Nikki Ogunnaike, who gushed about the brand in her recent Self-Checkout newsletter, I can't stop thinking about its luxe wool knits. Meanwhile, french-girl staple brand Sézane's new, very pretty sweaters quickly shot to the top of my wish list.
Keep scrolling to see all of the newly released sweaters I'm shopping for from Alex Mill, &Daughter, and Sézane. These editor-approved brands are sure to have something for everyone, whether you're looking for an oversized sweater to curl up in or a polished knit for the office.
A grandpa-style sweater is on my wishlist, and this cardigan fits the bill. I can already imagine how cool it would look with trousers and loafers.
We may still have frigid temps right now, but I can pretend spring blooms are coming with this darling sweater.
I blame my obsession with French fashion, but stripes will remain a closet staple forever. That's why I'm adding this cardigan to my cart immediately.
You haven't seen the end of the red color trend just yet. Bright cherry is shaping up to be a trendy winter 2025 color, too, so I'm looking to add more shade to my wardrobe, starting with this classic cardigan.
Layering this sweater vest with a lacy blouse feels oh-so-bohemian, and it's a look I plan on recreating immediately.
I feel like you can never have too many simple sweaters, especially when they're made from a soft, all-weather cashmere blend like this knit.
I saw this sweater and immediately thought of Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls. Traditionally made in Ireland, it's the quintessential cable knit sweater and offers a textural edge to your winter 'fit.
A knit with the look of a polished wool jacket but with the feel of an ultra-cozy cardigan is one you'll want in your winter rotation.
Add a polo neckline to any piece and it instantly becomes polished. This knitted top, for instance, is perfectly suitable for your cold-weather office attire.
I am more than obsessed with this cardigan. It’s flawless in my book, from the just-right cropped hem to the cable knitting.
Leave it to Sézane to create a sweater with the prettiest color combo. I'd recreate this outfit in a heartbeat with a white T-shirt underneath and tonal pants.
To know Alex Mill is to know its Nico Cardigan. The brand's best-selling sweater is a fan favorite for its chunky shape and easy styling.
I hate nothing more than a shapeless sweater, so I'm obsessed with this find. The hem is perfectly cropped for my high-waisted jeans, plus the patch pockets and wide collar are adorable.
Who said sweaters couldn't be a little sexy? This knit shows just the right amount of skin for date night without going overboard. You can also wear it with the V-neck at the back for a more subtle look.
Your winter wardrobe won't get far without a slim turtleneck like this. Use it as a base layer for extra warmth, or tuck it into jeans for a polished, low-lift outfit.
Preppy tennis outfits are made easy with this V-neck in your wardrobe. Layer it over a button-down shirt and add a pleated skirt, and you've got the aesthetic locked down.
With its gorgeous color and luxe ribbing, this tank screams "rich." You can wear it now as a chic layer under blazers and leather jackets and then wear it on its own come spring.
Nothing says elegant quite like a black-and-white color combination. Case in point: this ladylike sweater jacket.
It would be nearly impossible not to feel cozy in this jacket. Think of it as an elevated version of your favorite sweatshirt.
Why wear a basic T-shirt when you can opt for this knitted top instead? Swap this in for your favorite tee and see the difference it makes in your final look.
The best part about this cardigan is its versatility. You can wear it as a top, layer it over tanks and tees, or play with the buttons for a different look.
Oversized sweaters are a must-have on the dreariest winter days. This one still looks elevated with just the right amount of bagginess.
How gorgeous is this green shade? Aside from the striking color, this unique sweater is much more stylish than your average cardigan.
I can picture this sweater in any French fashion girl's closet—it's classy, minimalist, and timeless, just like the style of the chicest Parisians.
While I wouldn't imagine someone wearing this knit to play cricket, I could see this styled for a day at the country club—it exudes rich energy.
This cardigan may be simple in style, but a few key details, like the textured ribbing and big tortoiseshell buttons, will make it stand out from the other knits in your collection.
This cashmere sweater will go far in your closet—whether you layer it with T-shirts or button-downs or wear it on its own during warmer weather, you'll get plenty of wear out of it.
This polo looks like you could've pulled it straight out of a vintage shop—except you didn't. Instead, you're getting a 100 percent wool sweater that will last you for years.
A few details make this easy-going knit stand out: the bell sleeves, the buttons at the shoulders, and the patterned knitting. It would be even more stunning with the matching skirt.
This cardigan looks especially cozy, but it's extra special because it's made in a small batch and hand-knitted in Peru using 100 percent baby alpaca yarn.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Jill Biden Returns to Custom Schiaparelli for a Final White House Event
She's re-worn this red suit on several occasions.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
32 Celebrities Who Perfected Maternity Style on the Red Carpet
Take note.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Kate Moss and Lila Moss Prove Slinky Black Birthday Outfits Are for Any Generation
The mother-daughter duo radiated elegance at a London party.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
I’m Shopping J.Crew’s Sale to Stock Up on Under-$200 Cashmere Finds
These luxe knits won't be in stock for long.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Found the Coziest Can’t-Miss Under-$250 Cashmere Deals to Shop This Winter
Black Friday might be over, but you can still stock up on these under-$250 picks.
By Lauren Tappan Last updated
-
Copy the Expensive-Looking Cardigan Trend With Sale Picks From Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Gap
Style a polished fall outfit with these luxe sweaters for as low as $27.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
10 Expensive-Looking Knit Sweater Outfits to Recreate This Season
Did someone say sweater weather?
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Fall Cardigans Are the Key to a Very Expensive Look
It's time to bundle up.
By Lauren Tappan Last updated
-
The Best Winter Sweaters for Layering Weather
‘Tis the season to stock up on crewnecks, cardigans, and more.
By Lauren Tappan Last updated
-
Fair Isle Sweaters Are Fashion's Favorite Heritage Trend
How the traditional knit came to be a crowd-pleaser.
By Emma Childs Last updated