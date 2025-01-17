Sweaters make up the backbone of my winter capsule wardrobe . I wore a sweater-based outfit on four of the last five days just this week. I can't help it—there's nothing I want more than to feel warm and cozy when it's dreadfully cold outside. However, that doesn't mean I let my style slide for three months straight. Instead, I rely on a handful of tried-and-true brands for chic and comfy knits. And now that we've reached that mid-season point, I'm turning to some of my go-to's—Alex Mill, &Daughter, and Sézane—for a much-needed knitwear refresh.

Since it’s peak wintertime, it only makes sense for retailers to drop new sweaters—and for me to shop them. I'm browsing Alex Mill's new releases section for its classic silhouettes like crewnecks, cardigans , and turtlenecks . Then, after hearing rave reviews about &Daughter from Marie Claire's Editor-in-Chief Nikki Ogunnaike , who gushed about the brand in her recent Self-Checkout newsletter , I can't stop thinking about its luxe wool knits. Meanwhile, french-girl staple brand Sézane's new, very pretty sweaters quickly shot to the top of my wish list.

Keep scrolling to see all of the newly released sweaters I'm shopping for from Alex Mill, &Daughter, and Sézane. These editor-approved brands are sure to have something for everyone, whether you're looking for an oversized sweater to curl up in or a polished knit for the office.

&Daughter Shetland Argyle Cardigan $510 at &Daughter A grandpa-style sweater is on my wishlist, and this cardigan fits the bill. I can already imagine how cool it would look with trousers and loafers .

Sézane Clément Jumper $150 at Sézane We may still have frigid temps right now, but I can pretend spring blooms are coming with this darling sweater.

Alex Mill Albertina Cardigan $165 at Alex Mill I blame my obsession with French fashion, but stripes will remain a closet staple forever. That's why I'm adding this cardigan to my cart immediately.

&Daughter Ada Crewneck Cardigan $465 at &Daughter You haven't seen the end of the red color trend just yet. Bright cherry is shaping up to be a trendy winter 2025 color , too, so I'm looking to add more shade to my wardrobe, starting with this classic cardigan.

Sézane Maxime Cardigan $140 at Sézane Layering this sweater vest with a lacy blouse feels oh-so-bohemian, and it's a look I plan on recreating immediately.

Alex Mill Amalie Pullover Sweater $165 at Alex Mill I feel like you can never have too many simple sweaters, especially when they're made from a soft, all-weather cashmere blend like this knit.

&Daughter Arla Donegal Aran Crewneck $465 at &Daughter I saw this sweater and immediately thought of Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls. Traditionally made in Ireland, it's the quintessential cable knit sweater and offers a textural edge to your winter 'fit.

Sézane Betty Cardigan $170 at Sézane A knit with the look of a polished wool jacket but with the feel of an ultra-cozy cardigan is one you'll want in your winter rotation.

Alex Mill Jackie Polo $155 at Alex Mill Add a polo neckline to any piece and it instantly becomes polished. This knitted top, for instance, is perfectly suitable for your cold-weather office attire .

&Daughter Eske Aran Cardigan $430 at & Daughter I am more than obsessed with this cardigan. It’s flawless in my book, from the just-right cropped hem to the cable knitting.

Sézane Emile Cardigan $170 at Sézane Leave it to Sézane to create a sweater with the prettiest color combo. I'd recreate this outfit in a heartbeat with a white T-shirt underneath and tonal pants.

Alex Mill Nico Cardigan in Cotton $165 at Alex Mill To know Alex Mill is to know its Nico Cardigan. The brand's best-selling sweater is a fan favorite for its chunky shape and easy styling.

&Daughter Inish Collared Pocket Jacket $430 at &Daughter I hate nothing more than a shapeless sweater, so I'm obsessed with this find. The hem is perfectly cropped for my high-waisted jeans, plus the patch pockets and wide collar are adorable.

Sézane Nathalia Jumper $150 at Sèzane Who said sweaters couldn't be a little sexy? This knit shows just the right amount of skin for date night without going overboard. You can also wear it with the V-neck at the back for a more subtle look.

Alex Mill Emmaline Turtleneck $160 at Alex Mill Your winter wardrobe won't get far without a slim turtleneck like this. Use it as a base layer for extra warmth, or tuck it into jeans for a polished, low-lift outfit.

&Daughter Mairie Donegal Cable V-Neck $430 at &Daughter Preppy tennis outfits are made easy with this V-neck in your wardrobe. Layer it over a button-down shirt and add a pleated skirt, and you've got the aesthetic locked down.

Sézane Yohan Jumper $135 at Sézane With its gorgeous color and luxe ribbing, this tank screams "rich." You can wear it now as a chic layer under blazers and leather jackets and then wear it on its own come spring.

Alex Mill Paris Sweater Jacket $250 at Alex Mill Nothing says elegant quite like a black-and-white color combination. Case in point: this ladylike sweater jacket.

&Daughter Enda Rib Zip Jacket (Was $595) $360 at &Daughter It would be nearly impossible not to feel cozy in this jacket. Think of it as an elevated version of your favorite sweatshirt.

Sézane Roy Jumper $110 at Sézane Why wear a basic T-shirt when you can opt for this knitted top instead? Swap this in for your favorite tee and see the difference it makes in your final look.

Alex Mill Taylor Rollneck Cardigan $175 at Alex Mill The best part about this cardigan is its versatility. You can wear it as a top, layer it over tanks and tees, or play with the buttons for a different look.

&Daughter Balla Slouch V-Neck $465 at &Daughter Oversized sweaters are a must-have on the dreariest winter days. This one still looks elevated with just the right amount of bagginess.

Sézane Amance Cardigan $145 at Sézane How gorgeous is this green shade? Aside from the striking color, this unique sweater is much more stylish than your average cardigan.

Alex Mill Paris Sweater Jacket $225 at Alex Mill I can picture this sweater in any French fashion girl's closet—it's classy, minimalist, and timeless, just like the style of the chicest Parisians.

&Daughter Carlow Cricket Cable $560 at &Daughter While I wouldn't imagine someone wearing this knit to play cricket, I could see this styled for a day at the country club—it exudes rich energy.

Sézane Isaure Cardigan $145 at Sézane This cardigan may be simple in style, but a few key details, like the textured ribbing and big tortoiseshell buttons, will make it stand out from the other knits in your collection.

Alex Mill Lucie Vest $195 at Alex Mill This cashmere sweater will go far in your closet—whether you layer it with T-shirts or button-downs or wear it on its own during warmer weather, you'll get plenty of wear out of it.

&Daughter Edith Polo Shirt $465 at &Daughter This polo looks like you could've pulled it straight out of a vintage shop—except you didn't. Instead, you're getting a 100 percent wool sweater that will last you for years.

Sézane Camilla Jumper $145 at Sézane A few details make this easy-going knit stand out: the bell sleeves, the buttons at the shoulders, and the patterned knitting. It would be even more stunning with the matching skirt.

Alex Mill Marni Cardigan in Alpaca $350 at Alex Mill This cardigan looks especially cozy, but it's extra special because it's made in a small batch and hand-knitted in Peru using 100 percent baby alpaca yarn.