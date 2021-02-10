'Sex and the City'-Inspired Outfits to Shop
The eternal question: Are you a Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, or Samantha?
By Sara Holzman published
In honor of Sex and The City's much anticipated reboot, we couldn't help but revisit the iconic style of our favorite cosmo-sipping New Yorkers. The fab wardrobes —the brainchild of stylist Patricia Field—were so very distinct, that they were often a heated point of discussion in and of themselves. Ahead, we're taking a look at four of our favorite looks from fashion moments past, with pieces you can outfit yourself in right now.
Carrie Bradshaw
We love Carrie's penchant for rocking over-the-top outfits—no matter the occasion. Her style embraced striking accessories and show-stopping prints, while incorporating the classics; from brooches to bags to her signature Manolo Blahniks.
Shop Carrie's Look
Charlotte York
Charlotte's preppy Upper East Side wardrobe was consistently classic, brimming with structured silhouettes, pastel hues, and feminine details. Her buttoned-up style also showcased a bevy of timeless accessories like top handle bags, pearl-adorned earrings, and printed headbands.
Shop Charlotte's Look
Miranda Hobbes
Miranda’s corporate-to-cocktail style was all about practicality. The no B.S. career mom relied on polished pencil skirts, punchy blazers, and perfectly-pieced-together accessories to get the job done.
Shop Miranda's Look
Samantha Jones
One thing's for sure: Samantha made her own rules when it came to power dressing. You could depend on the New York publicist's plunging necklines, leg-baring mini dresses, and playful accessories that always offered up a bit of kitsch.
Shop Samantha's Look
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
Subscription Boxes They'll Obsess Over
Basically a monthly box of joy.
By Alexis Gaskin
-
Looking for a Feel-Good Romance? Read 'The Fastest Way to Fall'
"The slow burn pining, tension, and steam had me blushing."
By Marie Claire
-
Nicole Kidman Shuts Down "Sexist" Question About Tom Cruise
We 100% understand her frustration.
By Caitlin Morton
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla