'Sex and the City'-Inspired Outfits to Shop

The eternal question: Are you a Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, or Samantha?

new york september 21 actresses kristin davis, sarah jessica parker, cynthia nixon and kim cattrall on the set of sex in the city the movie in new york city on september 21, 2007 photo by james devaneywireimage
(Image credit: James Devaney)

By published

In honor of Sex and The City's much anticipated reboot, we couldn't help but revisit the iconic style of our favorite cosmo-sipping New Yorkers. The fab wardrobes —the brainchild of stylist Patricia Field—were so very distinct, that they were often a heated point of discussion in and of themselves. Ahead, we're taking a look at four of our favorite looks from fashion moments past, with pieces you can outfit yourself in right now.

Carrie Bradshaw

sex and the city outfits

(Image credit: courtesy)

We love Carrie's penchant for rocking over-the-top outfits—no matter the occasion. Her style embraced striking accessories and show-stopping prints, while incorporating the classics; from brooches to bags to her signature Manolo Blahniks.

Shop Carrie's Look

Sandro Paris 1. Long-Sleeve Bow Blouse

Gucci Polka Dot Pleated Skirt

Anne Klein Black And Emerald Brooch

Zara Wool Blend Coat

Studio Amelia Mini Drawstring Clutch

Manolo Blahnik Leather BB 105 Heels

Charlotte York

sex and the city outfits

(Image credit: courtesy)

Charlotte's preppy Upper East Side wardrobe was consistently classic, brimming with structured silhouettes, pastel hues, and feminine details. Her buttoned-up style also showcased a bevy of timeless accessories like top handle bags, pearl-adorned earrings, and printed headbands.

Shop Charlotte's Look

Hill House Home The Alice Headband

By Far Mini Tote Bag

Jimmy Choo Pearl Kitten Heels

Chanel Pearly White & Crystal Earrings

Love Shack Fancy Ribbed Cashmere Cardigan

Dorothee Schumacher Crepe Mini Skirt

Miranda Hobbes

sex and the city outfits

(Image credit: courtesy)

Miranda’s corporate-to-cocktail style was all about practicality. The no B.S. career mom relied on polished pencil skirts, punchy blazers, and perfectly-pieced-together accessories to get the job done.

Shop Miranda's Look

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Meadow Earrings

Victoria Beckham Ruffled Silk Tuxedo Top

Nanushka Amas Vegan Leather Wrap Skirt

Balmain Double-Breasted Wool Blazer

Agnelle Faux Pearl-Embellished Leather Gloves

Shark Chaser Triangle Baguette In Calf

Miu Miu Mary Jane Pumps

Samantha Jones

sex and the city outfits

(Image credit: courtesy)

One thing's for sure: Samantha made her own rules when it came to power dressing. You could depend on the New York publicist's plunging necklines, leg-baring mini dresses, and playful accessories that always offered up a bit of kitsch.

Shop Samantha's Look

Jennifer Fisher Mamma Jamma Hoops

Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Print Dress

Prada Brushed Leather Mini Pouch

MATÉRIEL Collarered Faux-Leather Trench Coat

Tory Burch Two-Tone Gold Watch

Saint Laurent Anja leather pumps

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.