In honor of Sex and The City's much anticipated reboot, we couldn't help but revisit the iconic style of our favorite cosmo-sipping New Yorkers. The fab wardrobes —the brainchild of stylist Patricia Field—were so very distinct, that they were often a heated point of discussion in and of themselves. Ahead, we're taking a look at four of our favorite looks from fashion moments past, with pieces you can outfit yourself in right now.

Carrie Bradshaw

(Image credit: courtesy)

We love Carrie's penchant for rocking over-the-top outfits—no matter the occasion. Her style embraced striking accessories and show-stopping prints, while incorporating the classics; from brooches to bags to her signature Manolo Blahniks.



Shop Carrie's Look

Anne Klein Black And Emerald Brooch $28.00 at anneklein.com

Manolo Blahnik Leather BB 105 Heels $665.00 at fwrd.com

Charlotte York

(Image credit: courtesy)

Charlotte's preppy Upper East Side wardrobe was consistently classic, brimming with structured silhouettes, pastel hues, and feminine details. Her buttoned-up style also showcased a bevy of timeless accessories like top handle bags, pearl-adorned earrings, and printed headbands.

Shop Charlotte's Look

Hill House Home The Alice Headband $50.00 at hillhousehome.com

Love Shack Fancy Ribbed Cashmere Cardigan $495.00 at net-a-porter.com

Miranda Hobbes

(Image credit: courtesy)

Miranda’s corporate-to-cocktail style was all about practicality. The no B.S. career mom relied on polished pencil skirts, punchy blazers, and perfectly-pieced-together accessories to get the job done.

Shop Miranda's Look

Victoria Beckham Ruffled Silk Tuxedo Top $750.00 at modaoperandi.com

Nanushka Amas Vegan Leather Wrap Skirt $395.00 at net-a-porter.com

Shark Chaser Triangle Baguette In Calf $730.00 at sharkchaserofficial.com

Samantha Jones

(Image credit: courtesy)

One thing's for sure: Samantha made her own rules when it came to power dressing. You could depend on the New York publicist's plunging necklines, leg-baring mini dresses, and playful accessories that always offered up a bit of kitsch.

Shop Samantha's Look