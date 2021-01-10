Today's Top Stories
1
A Decade Later, Gabby Giffords Still Has Hope
2
50+ Beauty Products That Will Change Your Life
3
18 Hours of Chaos and Uncertainty
4
The Brand-New Podcasts to Add to Your Queue
5
140,000 Jobs Were Lost In December—All Women's

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis Confirm 'Sex and the City' Revival Is Coming to HBOMax

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In a series of social media posts on Sunday night, three of the original stars of Sex and the City confirmed that a revival of the hit series is coming to HBO's streaming service, HBOMax.
    • Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively, all posted on social media about the new series, which appears to be called Just Like That and will apparently let fans know where the three iconic characters are now.
      • Kim Cattrall, who starred as Samantha Jones in the original series and its two followup movies, did not post about the revival on social media and is not expected to participate in the new series.

        Sex and the City is making a long-awaited return to your TV thanks to a new reboot on HBOMax.

        Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively, on the hit HBO series all took to social media on Sunday night to confirm the news and all three actresses are expected to reprise their roles in the limited series revival, which will air on HBO's streaming service, HBOMax. Kim Cattrall, who starred as fan favorite Samantha Jones in the series and its two followup movies, did not post anything to social media about the new series and is not expected to participate in the revival.

        The cryptic video messages shared by Parker, Nixon, and Davis (and the newly-minted social media accounts tagged in said posts) seem to suggest that the new iteration of the show will be title Just Like That.

        "I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now?" Sarah Jessica Parker captioned her post about the reboot, signing it, "X, SJ."

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        "You, me, New York...anything is possible," Nixon wrote in her post's caption.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Davis shared the same video, captioning it, "Anything is possible....Meet you there!"

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        Related Stories
        Harry & Meghan Quit Social Media Because of Trolls
        Kate Reached Out to Meghan After Sad Interview
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Diana's Ex Is Blasting Her Infamous BBC Interview
        Meghan Markle Can No Longer Be a U.K. Citizen
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Harry & Meghan Quit Social Media Because of Trolls
        Harry Has Been Thriving Since the Royal Exit, TYVM
        A Royal Staffer Stole from the Palace & Sold Items
        The Royal Family Marks Kate Middleton's Birthdayg
        Gabrielle Union's Daughter Doesn't Share Food
        Harry & Meghan Probably Won't Return to Royal Life
        Jason Sudeikis Is "Heartbroken" Over Olivia Wilde
        Harry and Will Won't Ever Be as Close as Before