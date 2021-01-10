In a series of social media posts on Sunday night, three of the original stars of Sex and the City confirmed that a revival of the hit series is coming to HBO's streaming service, HBOMax.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively, all posted on social media about the new series, which appears to be called Just Like That and will apparently let fans know where the three iconic characters are now.

Kim Cattrall, who starred as Samantha Jones in the original series and its two followup movies, did not post about the revival on social media and is not expected to participate in the new series.

The cryptic video messages shared by Parker, Nixon, and Davis (and the newly-minted social media accounts tagged in said posts) seem to suggest that the new iteration of the show will be title Just Like That.

"I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now?" Sarah Jessica Parker captioned her post about the reboot, signing it, "X, SJ."



"You, me, New York...anything is possible," Nixon wrote in her post's caption.

Davis shared the same video, captioning it, "Anything is possible....Meet you there!"

