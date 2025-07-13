Kylie Jenner Styles a Vintage Chanel Bikini From 1994 With a $5,400 Beach Bag
Her rich Euro summer is all about loud luxury accessories and impressive archival finds.
Kylie Jenner's rich Euro summer might just continue throughout the rest of 2025. Having already personified Eurocore alongside sister Kendall Jenner at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding in Venice, Kylie jetted off to the French Riviera with a group of girlfriends. There, she showed off her Hermès Birkin Faubourg, worth more than $300,000, along with a rare Kelly Doll bag from the fashion house. Now, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is sharing photos from a yacht vacation in Greece, and she packed a bounty of Chanel accessories for the trip.
In an Instagram post shared on July 13, Kylie posed in a vintage yellow and black Chanel bikini. The vintage outfit, which recently sold for $7,510 on a resale site, is covered in the fashion house's iconic logo, and hails from the Spring/Summer 1994 RTW era.
The makeup mogul also shared a photo of how she dressed up the bikini for an evening out by wearing a sheer black skirt over the top. She completed the outfit with a black bag and a pair of black flip-flops.
In another photo in the carousel, Kylie revealed that her beach bag of choice is a pink and white printed denim Chanel Shopping Bag from the Chanel Coco Beach 2025 Collection. The adorable and eye-catching bag retails for $5,400.
For an evening out, Kylie changed into another archival piece, this time a halter dress from Emanuel Ungaro's Spring 2003 collection. A pair of Manolo Blahnik Leather Paterno Sandals completed the outfit. Although Kylie's exact choice of footwear is tricky to track down, similar styles are still available to shop.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.