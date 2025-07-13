Kylie Jenner Styles a Vintage Chanel Bikini From 1994 With a $5,400 Beach Bag

Kylie Jenner's rich Euro summer might just continue throughout the rest of 2025. Having already personified Eurocore alongside sister Kendall Jenner at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding in Venice, Kylie jetted off to the French Riviera with a group of girlfriends. There, she showed off her Hermès Birkin Faubourg, worth more than $300,000, along with a rare Kelly Doll bag from the fashion house. Now, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is sharing photos from a yacht vacation in Greece, and she packed a bounty of Chanel accessories for the trip.

In an Instagram post shared on July 13, Kylie posed in a vintage yellow and black Chanel bikini. The vintage outfit, which recently sold for $7,510 on a resale site, is covered in the fashion house's iconic logo, and hails from the Spring/Summer 1994 RTW era.

Kylie Jenner wears a yellow and black 1994 Chanel bikini in Greece

Kylie Jenner wearing vintage Chanel.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Kylie Jenner wears a yellow and black 1994 Chanel bikini in Greece

Kylie Jenner wearing vintage Chanel.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

The makeup mogul also shared a photo of how she dressed up the bikini for an evening out by wearing a sheer black skirt over the top. She completed the outfit with a black bag and a pair of black flip-flops.

Kylie Jenner wears a yellow and black 1994 Chanel bikini in Greece

Kylie Jenner styles her vintage Chanel bikini.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

In another photo in the carousel, Kylie revealed that her beach bag of choice is a pink and white printed denim Chanel Shopping Bag from the Chanel Coco Beach 2025 Collection. The adorable and eye-catching bag retails for $5,400.

Kylie Jenner wears a yellow and black 1994 Chanel bikini in Greece

Kylie Jenner's $5,400 Chanel Shopping Bag.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

For an evening out, Kylie changed into another archival piece, this time a halter dress from Emanuel Ungaro's Spring 2003 collection. A pair of Manolo Blahnik Leather Paterno Sandals completed the outfit. Although Kylie's exact choice of footwear is tricky to track down, similar styles are still available to shop.

Kylie Jenner wears a yellow and black 1994 Chanel bikini in Greece

Kylie Jenner wearing an archival Emanuel Ungaro dress.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

