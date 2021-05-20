16 Straight-Leg Jeans to Buy Now and Wear Forever
2022 is all about the straight-leg jean. From mid-rise to high-waisted straight-leg jeans, our favorite straight-leg denim for women in 2022.
By Taylor Ayers published
A lot has been said about jeans this year, particularly with Gen Z holding strong on their strike against skinny jeans (and side parts). As for me, my closet is bursting at the seams with an undisclosed amount of denim. Each and every pair of jeans holds a special place in my heart, but there's just something about a straight-leg that hits different.
The straight-leg silhouette is a comfortable classic, designed to sit high on your hips and drop straight down to the hem. Not only has this style stood the test of time and the coming and going of trends, but can also be effortlessly worn any time of the year. Make this silhouette your summer go-to by complementing your jeans with a simple tank and sneakers or slip into a strappy heel and a bra-like crop top to beat the heat. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite washes, fits and brands.
Light Wash Denim
With the perfect amount of fading, the lighter washes have a well-loved, summertime feel. Find yourself a pair that fits you like a glove and you'll find you can wear them with just about everything.
Detailed Denim
Who doesn't love a pair of denim with a special finish? Wear with a bodysuit for a perfect tuck or a crop top to really show off the detail.
Black Wash Denim
Everyone needs a pair of vintage-inspired black jeans. The perfectly faded wash give the denim a lived-in look like you've owned them for years.
Cropped White Denim
Grab yourself a pair of clean white denim just in time for summer. An ultra high-waist and cropped hem make for a laid-back look. Pair them with a simple cardigan and kitten heels for a sweet lunch-date option.
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
