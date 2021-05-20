16 Straight-Leg Jeans to Buy Now and Wear Forever

2022 is all about the straight-leg jean. From mid-rise to high-waisted straight-leg jeans, our favorite straight-leg denim for women in 2022.

straight leg jeans
(Image credit: Courtesy / Susanna Hayward)
Taylor Ayers

By published

A lot has been said about jeans this year, particularly with Gen Z holding strong on their strike against skinny jeans (and side parts). As for me, my closet is bursting at the seams with an undisclosed amount of denim. Each and every pair of jeans holds a special place in my heart, but there's just something about a straight-leg that hits different.

The straight-leg silhouette is a comfortable classic, designed to sit high on your hips and drop straight down to the hem. Not only has this style stood the test of time and the coming and going of trends, but can also be effortlessly worn any time of the year. Make this silhouette your summer go-to by complementing your jeans with a simple tank and sneakers or slip into a strappy heel and a bra-like crop top to beat the heat. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite washes, fits and brands.

Light Wash Denim

With the perfect amount of fading, the lighter washes have a well-loved, summertime feel. Find yourself a pair that fits you like a glove and you'll find you can wear them with just about everything.

Girl,Jeans

(Image credit: Courtesy)

girl,Jeans

(Image credit: Courtesy)

SLVRLAKE London High Rise Straight

Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Topshop Straight Leg Jeans

LE JEAN High Rise Sabine Straight

Detailed Denim

Who doesn't love a pair of denim with a special finish? Wear with a bodysuit for a perfect tuck or a crop top to really show off the detail.

Jeans,Magazine

(Image credit: Courtesy)

cup,Jeans,girl

(Image credit: Courtesy)

AGOLDE Criss Cross Upsized Jean

Ksubi Playback Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans

Urban Renewal Urban Renewal Recycled Floral Pocket Jean

E.L.V. DENIM The Twin Straight Leg Jean

Black Wash Denim

Everyone needs a pair of vintage-inspired black jeans. The perfectly faded wash give the denim a lived-in look like you've owned them for years.

mobile,shoe,girl

(Image credit: Courtesy)

mobile,sky,girl

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Citizens of Humanity Charlotte High Rise Straight

Diesel Straight-Leg Denim Jeans

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans

Asos High Rise 'Stretch' Straight Leg Jeans

Cropped White Denim

Grab yourself a pair of clean white denim just in time for summer. An ultra high-waist and cropped hem make for a laid-back look. Pair them with a simple cardigan and kitten heels for a sweet lunch-date option.

girl,jeans,sandal,sky

(Image credit: Courtesy)

girl,jeans,sky

(Image credit: Courtesy)

LEVI'S Ribcage Straight Ankle

GRLFRND Karolina High Rise Straight Crop

Boyish Tommy Straight Jeans

Everlane The Straight Leg Crop

Taylor Ayers
Taylor Ayers

Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.