Bralettes are no longer synonymous with adolescent training bras. Today, this wear-everywhere staple is a fashion statement in its own right. The Spring/Summer 2021 runways were flooded with iterations on the bralette, ranging from romantic floral prints to sultry silk numbers. Sport one under a chunky cable knit, keep it elevated with a fitted blazer, or dare to don one all on its own—we've provided plenty of inspo, below. With an array of coverage, support, and strap options, this easy loungewear staple has found a second life as a standout day or nightwear piece.

Sporty Spice

Pair athletic-leaning bralettes with your weekend essentials, like jean jackets, lounge pants, and sneakers. The comfort-forward fit allows you to move around as you please.

MARY YOUNG Tate Bra $82.00 at maryyoung.com This two-tone triangle bra has adjustable straps and a front clasp that provides a natural lifting effect.

Allbirds Women's Trino® Bralette - Nimbus $30.00 at allbirds.com This silky-smooth bralette minimizes odor and wicks moisture, making it the ideal do-it-all piece.

Heron Preston x Calvin Klein Organic Cotton Stretch Bandeau Bralette $42.00 at calvinklein.us This classic bralette style comes with enhanced mesh support and a stretchy ribbed texture.

Dries Van Noten Nadia Striped Halterneck $265.00 at net-a-porter.com This knit number's '70s-style stripes and halter neck style will add retro flare to any ensemble.

No Straps Necessary

Don't get bogged down by straps. A simple, strapless rendition is a great contender for layering under oversized blazers and cardigan styles.

TIBI Cropped Floral Bustier $130.00 at net-a-porter.com This floral-print bustier has a structured fit that won't slip and slide.

MATTEAU Strapless Cotton Poplin Top $220.00 at net-a-porter.com Pair this sky blue ruched bralette with the matching skirt for an instant outfit.

Simon Miller Rib-Knit Bandeau Crop Top $115.00 at saksfifthavenue.com This chic pull-on style is crafted from a wide rib knit that molds to your shape.

Cult Gaia Azlyn Knit Strapless Top $76.80 at saksfifthavenue.com This textured knit bralette should be layered under open knits for chilly summer evenings.

All In the Details

With more print, fabric, and trim options than ever before, the right bralette can feel like your most valuable layering piece.

Lug Von Siga Ruffled Floral Bralette $108.00 at matchesfashion.com It doesn't get much daintier than this lilac and pink floral bralette that fastens with the help of a bow-tying back strap.

Love Stories Jane M Bralette $70.00 at thesleepcode.com This vintage-esque bralette has a mesh inset and comes studded with tiny star details. Its inconspicuous under band will offer up just the right amount of support.

H&M x Lem Lem Lyocell-Blend Crop Top $17.99 at hm.com Made from a light twill fabric, this striped bralette can withstand the hottest of summer heat waves.

Hanky Panky Citrus Crush Bralette Check Amazon $62.00 at hankypanky.com An all-over orange print keeps this summertime bralette super sweet.

Minimalist

A black bralette can be your secret weapon for looking perfectly poised. Pair yours with a tailored suit, trousers, or a high-waisted pair of dark wash denim.

Khaite Eda Cashmere Bralette $520.00 at matchesfashion.com This investment bralette is knitted from ultra-soft cashmere. Layer it under a denim jacket for all of the cool girl vibes.

The Great Eros Stretch Soft Cup Bra $66.50 at net-a-porter.com This do-it-all bra has detachable straps, so you can style it as a bandeau.

Tove Studio Gigi Bralette $245.00 at tove-studio.com This structured bralette's feminine gathered detail makes it sophisticated enough for dinners and some special events.