Cartier Announces the Winners of the 2021 Cartier Women's Initiative

The eight grant recipients are driving social and environmental change in their female-led businesses.

By Julia Gall
cartier womens initiative
COURTESY OF CARTIER

Since its inception in 2006, the Cartier Women's Initiative has provided support to over 200 purpose-driven women entrepreneurs from over 60 countries across the world. 2021’s group of fellows include 24 international women-run and women-owned businesses from 876 applications from 142 countries whose missions are driven by promoting impactful social and environmental change. Up for grabs is a $100,000 investment for each of the eight laureate recipients and $30,000 investments for the remaining finalists, as well as non-financial support such as training, workshops, and networking opportunities provided by Cartier.

The eight laureates of 2021 were announced Wednesday in the final day of a three-day virtual programming that included panels with previous Women’s Initiative fellows, as well as guest speakers such as Yara Shahidi and Maria Shriver and performances by MILCK and pianist Khatia Buniatishvili.

The eight laureates from each region are:

North America: Rebecca Hui (USA) – Founder & CEO of Roots Studio

Latin America: Valentina Rogacheva (Mexico) – Founder of Verqor

East Asia: Corina Huang (Taiwan, China) – Founder & CEO of Boncha Boncha International Company

South Asia & Oceania: Rebecca Percasky (New Zealand) – Co-Founder and Director of The Better Packaging Co.

Europe: Andrea Barber (Spain) – Founder & CEO of RatedPower

Middle East & North Africa: Basima Abdulrahman (Iraq) – Founder & CEO of Kesk

Sub-Saharan Africa: Seynabou Dieng (Mali) – Founder & CEO of MAYA SARL

Science & Technology Pioneer Award: Orianna Bretschger (USA) – Founder & CEO of Aquacycl

      You can read more about the program and information on each of this year's 24 fellows here.

