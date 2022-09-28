Worth It: Alexander McQueen's The Bow Bag

The designer's newest bag checks the boxes on both functionality and style.

The Bow Bag
(Image credit: Alexander McQueen)
Sara Holzman
By Sara Holzman
published

Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

With busy days where no two are alike, anywhere and everywhere—from airplanes to sidewalks to coffee shops—can and sometimes does take the shape of a workspace. So more than ever, I'm craving accessories that fit seamlessly into my everyday life. That's especially true for work bags thanks to my hybrid office schedule, which means toting my laptop around with me is now second nature.

McQueen's Fall '22 collection and its new uber-functional bag, The Bow, which debuted at the designer's New York City show last spring, is one of those rare do-it-all investment-worthy accessories. It understands functionality is not a suggestion but a necessity—in the Big Apple and elsewhere. 

Named for it's shape—the leather is sliced and folded to create a bow silhouette—The Bow also nods to the oversized bows adorning McQueen's latest ready-to-wear collection. But unlike the delicate nature of a ribbon, The Bow bag is a sturdy and dependable workhorse. Its roomy interior is ideal for a jam-packed itinerary that includes mobile offices, mom duties, evenings out, and busy travel schedules. Strong and subtly feminine, the Bow comes in classic colors, like black and tan, brighter statement-making greens and red, and neutral seasonal variations like raffia and denim. The large and smaller styles also convert into a crossbody bag for functional over-the-shoulder wear. Who knew something so utilitarian could be so chic?

Shop Alexander McQueen's The Bow Bag:

Alexander McQueen The Bow

Alexander McQueen The Bow

Alexander McQueen The Bow

Alexander McQueen The Bow

Alexander McQueen The Bow

Alexander McQueen The Bow

Alexander McQueen The Bow

Alexander McQueen The Bow

Style Director

Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

