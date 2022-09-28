Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

With busy days where no two are alike, anywhere and everywhere—from airplanes to sidewalks to coffee shops—can and sometimes does take the shape of a workspace. So more than ever, I'm craving accessories that fit seamlessly into my everyday life. That's especially true for work bags thanks to my hybrid office schedule, which means toting my laptop around with me is now second nature.

McQueen's Fall '22 collection and its new uber-functional bag, The Bow, which debuted at the designer's New York City show last spring, is one of those rare do-it-all investment-worthy accessories. It understands functionality is not a suggestion but a necessity—in the Big Apple and elsewhere.

Named for it's shape—the leather is sliced and folded to create a bow silhouette—The Bow also nods to the oversized bows adorning McQueen's latest ready-to-wear collection. But unlike the delicate nature of a ribbon, The Bow bag is a sturdy and dependable workhorse. Its roomy interior is ideal for a jam-packed itinerary that includes mobile offices, mom duties, evenings out, and busy travel schedules. Strong and subtly feminine, the Bow comes in classic colors, like black and tan, brighter statement-making greens and red, and neutral seasonal variations like raffia and denim. The large and smaller styles also convert into a crossbody bag for functional over-the-shoulder wear. Who knew something so utilitarian could be so chic?

