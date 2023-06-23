With These Romantic & Other Stories Pieces, I'll Be Floating Into Summer

Summer can be one of the most difficult months to dress for. After all, when it's hot and humid outside, you may be more focused on cool comfort than on style, eschewing accessories and excess fabric in favor of easy, breezy pieces that don't make a steamy situation worse. However, summer fashion can still be both comfortable and elegant, and few brands demonstrate this quite like & Other Stories. Their pieces are designed in Paris, Stockholm, and Los Angeles, and are therefore diverse enough to be worn by a variety of people with a variety of tastes. And now, you can nab dozens of their most coveted pieces for up to 40 percent off with their blowout sale.

The sale, which runs until July 2, includes items from all of the brand's categories, including apparel, shoes, accessories, swimwear, and more. And, because my summer wardrobe is in desperate need of a refresh, I've searched the site's sale items with a fine-toothed comb, looking for the best deals on the chicest, most versatile picks. Below, my favorites.

& Other Stories Criss-Cross Strap Midi Dress $149 $50 | & Other Stories A midi dress like this is perfect for sunny summer afternoons spent window shopping or relaxing in the park. Its low back with criss-cross straps is sure to keep you cool, and its sweetheart neckline and tiered hemline make for a breezy, romantic look.

& Other Stories Frilled Sleeve Peplum Top $129 $101 | & Other Stories I'm usually not one for peplum tops, but this linen top has a fitted, cropped cut that flatters every body type and looks incredible either with a pair of jeans or with the matching skirt.

& Other Stories Linen Mini Skirt $79 $54 | & Other Stories If you're already picking up the top, why not go for the matching skirt, too? This linen mini works as part of the set or as a separate, and is great in the summer by itself or in the fall with tights underneath.

& Other Stories Slim Cut Jeans $119 $60 | & Other Stories These high-waisted jeans straddle the line between skinny and straight leg, making them the perfect day-to-day pair. Plus, they come in nine unique colorways, from black to white to every shade of blue.

& Other Stories Printed Scallop Wrap Mini Dress $89 $40 | & Other Stories This mini dress has a romantic scalloped neckline and a loose, comfortable fit. These details, along with the piece's floral print and self-tie on the waist, culminate in a delightfully bohemian look.

& Other Stories Linen Visor $49 $15 | & Other Stories Visors are among my favorite types of summer hats: They provide all the style and sun protection of the classic baseball cap, but without causing dreaded hat hair. This linen option is bound to match with all your favorite summer fits, and will take you from the tennis courts to the pool to the city streets in style.

& Other Stories Strappy Rhinestone Midi Dress $129 $40 | & Other Stories I'm not usually a rhinestone fan, but the rhinestone embellishment along the neckline of this midi dress is so subtle and elegant that I just can't help myself.

& Other Stories Strappy Block Heel Leather Sandals $129 $50 | & Other Stories When I'm struggling to find the perfect pair of shoes for my summer outfit, I often opt for a pair of heeled black sandals like this one. They match with everything, keep my feet cool, and with their sturdy block heels, I can walk for hours.

& Other Stories Topstitched Triangle Bikini Top $33 $22 | & Other Stories A black bikini top is always bound to come in handy, whether you're pairing it with matching or a statement piece. And this stretchy spandex option, with its triangle cut, adjustable straps, and thick band, will both flatter you and keep you comfortable during a day in the sun.