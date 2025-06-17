Reformation's Sale Is a Goldmine of Pretty Summer Dresses
Act fast—these discounted frocks are going to sell out within days.
Putting together a summer outfit in the heat should be considered an Olympic sport. To make my mornings easier, I rely on one-and-done summer dresses. I aspire to have a steady collection of easy, floaty dresses I can turn to throughout the season, and thankfully, there's an under-the-radar Reformation sale to update my rotation.
In case you haven't noticed, Reformation's selection hardly ever goes on sale, so now's the time to freshen up your summer wardrobe. The brand is offering 25 percent off hundreds of items, but I'm particularly impressed by its selection of on-sale dresses. There's a discounted frock for every kind of warm-weather event, whether you need a rich-looking wedding guest dress or casual dresses for work.
To save you the time and trouble of scrolling through Reformation's massive surprise sale, I've rounded up my favorite discounted dresses. Truth be told, I had trouble cutting this list down to just 25 picks because there are so many amazing finds. I'll apologize in advance to your month's budget because these quick-to-sell-out dresses are too good to pass up.
The drop waist dress trend feels so forward, as proven with this pick.
You can't go wrong with a linen dress like this to beat the summer heat.
You'll feel like Marilyn Monroe herself while wearing this white midi dress.
If I had a trip planned to Italy this summer, this dress would be at the top of my packing list.
I'm obsessed with the elevated neckline on this chocolately brown pick.
This little black dress can be styled in a thousand different ways to suit the occasion.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.