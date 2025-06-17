Reformation's Sale Is a Goldmine of Pretty Summer Dresses

Act fast—these discounted frocks are going to sell out within days.

Split image of reformation models wearing summer dresses on grey and beige background
(Image credit: Reformation)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

Putting together a summer outfit in the heat should be considered an Olympic sport. To make my mornings easier, I rely on one-and-done summer dresses. I aspire to have a steady collection of easy, floaty dresses I can turn to throughout the season, and thankfully, there's an under-the-radar Reformation sale to update my rotation.

In case you haven't noticed, Reformation's selection hardly ever goes on sale, so now's the time to freshen up your summer wardrobe. The brand is offering 25 percent off hundreds of items, but I'm particularly impressed by its selection of on-sale dresses. There's a discounted frock for every kind of warm-weather event, whether you need a rich-looking wedding guest dress or casual dresses for work.

To save you the time and trouble of scrolling through Reformation's massive surprise sale, I've rounded up my favorite discounted dresses. Truth be told, I had trouble cutting this list down to just 25 picks because there are so many amazing finds. I'll apologize in advance to your month's budget because these quick-to-sell-out dresses are too good to pass up.

Celosia Linen Dress
Reformation
Celosia Linen Dress (Was $188)

I'm a big fan of gingham dresses for summer.

Kiria Dress
Reformation
Kiria Dress (Was $298)

The drop waist dress trend feels so forward, as proven with this pick.

Reformation, Emerick Dress
Reformation
Emerick Dress (Was $188)

This floral slip dress would make for the perfect outfit for a summer date night.

Monet Linen Dress
Reformation
Monet Linen Dress (Was $278)

This breezy dress was practically made for wearing to a beach wedding.

Masha Dress
Reformation
Masha Dress (Was $278)

The collared neckline and pockets make this dress even more polished.

Balia Denim Midi Dress
Reformation
Balia Denim Midi Dress (Was $248)

Who said denim couldn't work in the summer?

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress (Was $278)

You can't go wrong with a linen dress like this to beat the summer heat.

Willa Knit Dress
Reformation
Willa Knit Dress (Was $218)

Everyone needs at least one staple black sundress—let it be this one.

Tala Linen Dress
Reformation
Tala Linen Dress (Was $298)

You'll feel like Marilyn Monroe herself while wearing this white midi dress.

Cleodora Dress
Reformation
Cleodora Dress (Was $248)

Imagine how cute this dress would be paired with grungy motorcycle boots.

Laine Dress
Reformation
Laine Dress (Was $278)

If I had a trip planned to Italy this summer, this dress would be at the top of my packing list.

Reformation, Ceara Dress
Reformation
Ceara Dress (Was $248)

Plaid is the unexpected summer trend I am living for.

Allure Dress
Reformation
Allure Dress (Was $248)

Navy gives this sundress rich-girl energy.

Vea Dress
Reformation
Vea Dress (Was $178)

I'm obsessed with the elevated neckline on this chocolately brown pick.

Frankie Linen Dress
Reformation
Frankie Linen Dress (Was $248)

You're guaranteed to turn heads while wearing this red-hot stunner of a dress.

Wynn Dress
Reformation
Wynn Dress (Was $198)

Here's yet another gingham dress I'm hoping to add to my summer outfit rotation.

Delanie Dress
Reformation
Delanie Dress (Was $178)

How adorable is this sea-shell print?

Malvina Linen Dress
Reformation
Malvina Linen Dress (Was $248)

This linen dress is fit for a Disney princess.

Yuliy Dress
Reformation
Yuliy Dress (Was $248)

If you thought this dress was cute, wait until you see the strappy back.

Vika Dress
Reformation
Vika Dress (Was $148)

You can easily dress this frock up or down with a simple switch of shoes.

Cher Dress
Reformation
Cher Dress (Was $148)

Who would've thought brown and pink would look this good together?

Kerrie Dress
Reformation
Kerrie Dress (Was $198)

Butter yellow is the color of summer.

Marina Silk Dress
Reformation
Marina Silk Dress (Was $248)

Polka dots are having a major moment right now.

Phillipa Linen Dress
Reformation
Phillipa Linen Dress (Was $188)

A little linen dress is ideal for staying stylish on sweltering days.

Raelynn Knit Dress
Reformation
Raelynn Knit Dress (Was $128)

This little black dress can be styled in a thousand different ways to suit the occasion.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.