Putting together a summer outfit in the heat should be considered an Olympic sport. To make my mornings easier, I rely on one-and-done summer dresses. I aspire to have a steady collection of easy, floaty dresses I can turn to throughout the season, and thankfully, there's an under-the-radar Reformation sale to update my rotation.

In case you haven't noticed, Reformation's selection hardly ever goes on sale, so now's the time to freshen up your summer wardrobe. The brand is offering 25 percent off hundreds of items, but I'm particularly impressed by its selection of on-sale dresses. There's a discounted frock for every kind of warm-weather event, whether you need a rich-looking wedding guest dress or casual dresses for work.

To save you the time and trouble of scrolling through Reformation's massive surprise sale, I've rounded up my favorite discounted dresses. Truth be told, I had trouble cutting this list down to just 25 picks because there are so many amazing finds. I'll apologize in advance to your month's budget because these quick-to-sell-out dresses are too good to pass up.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors