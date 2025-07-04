Meet the 18 On-Sale Linen Finds I’m Shopping to Beat the Summer Heat
Breezy pants, dresses, tops, and more for $100 and under.
I'm sure you don't need me to remind you how hot it is right now in most of the country. With temperatures reaching nearly 100 degrees here in New York, my cute summer outfit rotation has hit a stalling point. I'm picking up some fresh linen pieces on sale to stay stylish while beating the heat.
To build my summer capsule wardrobe without breaking my budget, I searched high and low for chic breezy separates, and my search did not disappoint. I found plenty of linen pants to dress up or down, as well as linen dresses for every occasion imaginable. I also spotted linen shorts and airy tops to create linen sets, aka the easiest summer outfits.
Without further ado, keep scrolling to discover my favorite linen finds on the market, all of which retail for under $100. Whether your warm-weather plans involve a beach vacation or a staycation at home, these airy pieces will complete your summer shopping list.
There's a reason we gave these linen pants top marks—they're exceptionally soft and can be easily dressed up or down. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
Add a pop of fun color to your closet with this button-down shirt—it also comes in bright green and deep blue. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
These pants are just what your summer work outfits need to beat the heat, plus they're an additional 50 percent off during J.Crew's Fourth of July sale. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
This lime-green color is nothing short of eye-catching. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
Give your slip skirt rotation a summery update with this linen version. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
With how popular gingham dresses are right now, I'm shocked this pick is still in stock. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
This easy-to-style dress is a must-have for your summer work wardrobe. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
White, breezy pants are essential in the summer, and Madewell makes my favorite pair. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
My sister hasn't stopped raving about these shorts since she got them. Save even more with one of our Old Navy promo codes.
Butter yellow is the color of the season, so why not try it out with this pretty summer dress? Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.
This floaty dress would be so easy to throw on with leather sandals. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
This little top is simply adorable—it would amp up any trendy summer denim style you have in your closet. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Cargo pockets up the cool factor on these linen pants. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
This lemon yellow shade is sure to turn heads. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
Imagine all of the different ways you can style this clean white vest. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
These are made from a linen-blend, so they're breezier and more lightweight than your average denim shorts. Save even more with one of our Ssense promo codes.
Is this not the perfect dress for dinner out on vacation? Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.
Nothing says "summer" quite like a white dress does. Save even more with one of our Urban Outfitters promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.