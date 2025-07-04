Meet the 18 On-Sale Linen Finds I’m Shopping to Beat the Summer Heat

I'm sure you don't need me to remind you how hot it is right now in most of the country. With temperatures reaching nearly 100 degrees here in New York, my cute summer outfit rotation has hit a stalling point. I'm picking up some fresh linen pieces on sale to stay stylish while beating the heat.

To build my summer capsule wardrobe without breaking my budget, I searched high and low for chic breezy separates, and my search did not disappoint. I found plenty of linen pants to dress up or down, as well as linen dresses for every occasion imaginable. I also spotted linen shorts and airy tops to create linen sets, aka the easiest summer outfits.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to discover my favorite linen finds on the market, all of which retail for under $100. Whether your warm-weather plans involve a beach vacation or a staycation at home, these airy pieces will complete your summer shopping list.

Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

There's a reason we gave these linen pants top marks—they're exceptionally soft and can be easily dressed up or down. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Devyn Linen Button-Front Shirt
Velvet by Graham & Spencer
Devyn Linen Button-Front Shirt (Was $189)

Add a pop of fun color to your closet with this button-down shirt—it also comes in bright green and deep blue. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Harbor Pant in Linen
jcrew
Harbor Pants in Linen (Were $118)

These pants are just what your summer work outfits need to beat the heat, plus they're an additional 50 percent off during J.Crew's Fourth of July sale. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Ariana Linen Minidress
Madewell
Ariana Linen Minidress (Was $98)

This lime-green color is nothing short of eye-catching. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Gap, Linen-Blend Midi Skirt
Gap
Linen-Blend Midi Skirt (Was $70)

Give your slip skirt rotation a summery update with this linen version. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.

Abercrombie & Pitch , Linen-Blend Tie-Front Mini Dress (Was $70)

Abercrombie & Pitch
Linen-Blend Tie-Front Mini Dress (Was $70)

With how popular gingham dresses are right now, I'm shocked this pick is still in stock. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.

Banana Republic, Viscose-Linen Twisted Shirt Dress (Was $120)

Banana Republic
Viscose-Linen Twisted Shirt Dress (Was $120)

This easy-to-style dress is a must-have for your summer work wardrobe. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

Madewell , The Zoe Relaxed Wide Pant in 100% Linen
Madewell
The Zoe Relaxed Wide Pants in 100% Linen (Were $118)

White, breezy pants are essential in the summer, and Madewell makes my favorite pair. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

High-Waisted Linen-Blend Shorts -- 3.5-Inch Inseam
Old Navy
High-Waisted Linen-Blend Shorts (Were $30)

My sister hasn't stopped raving about these shorts since she got them. Save even more with one of our Old Navy promo codes.

& Other Stories One Shoulder Linen Midi Dress With Twisted Strap Detail in Butter Yellow
& Other Stories
& Other Stories One Shoulder Linen Midi Dress With Twisted Strap Detail in Butter Yellow (Was $111)

Butter yellow is the color of the season, so why not try it out with this pretty summer dress? Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.

Everlane, The Popover Dress in Linen (Was $138)

Everlane
The Popover Dress in Linen (Was $138)

This floaty dress would be so easy to throw on with leather sandals. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.

ELODIE THE LABEL, Elodie Kali Linen Top (Was $108)

ELODIE THE LABEL
Elodie Kali Linen Top (Was $108)

This little top is simply adorable—it would amp up any trendy summer denim style you have in your closet. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

MANGO, Linen Cargo Pants (Were $100)

MANGO
Linen Cargo Pants (Were $100)

Cargo pockets up the cool factor on these linen pants. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.

Farm Rio, Ruched Linen-Blend Maxi Dress (Was $248)

Farm Rio
Ruched Linen-Blend Maxi Dress (Was $248)

This lemon yellow shade is sure to turn heads. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.

Eileen Fisher , Button-Down Organic Linen Vest (Was $148)

Eileen Fisher
Button-Down Organic Linen Vest (Was $148)

Imagine all of the different ways you can style this clean white vest. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.

Levi's , Blue High Rise Baggy Linen+ Lightweight Denim Shorts (Were $70)

Levi's
Blue High Rise Baggy Linen+ Lightweight Denim Shorts (Were $70)

These are made from a linen-blend, so they're breezier and more lightweight than your average denim shorts. Save even more with one of our Ssense promo codes.

Air Off-The-Shoulder Shirred Linen-Blend Midi Dress
ONIA
Air Off-The-Shoulder Shirred Linen-Blend Midi Dress (Was $175)

Is this not the perfect dress for dinner out on vacation? Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.

Vero Moda Regitze Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Vero Moda Regitze Mini Dress (Was $69)

Nothing says "summer" quite like a white dress does. Save even more with one of our Urban Outfitters promo codes.

