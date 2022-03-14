Angel Number Jewelry to Wear When You Need a Little Luck

I'll admit: I'm a pretty superstitious person. I knock on wood, refuse to set my purse on the floor, and, most whimsically, I always make a wish when I glance at the clock (read: my phone) and see that it's 11:11. And within the last year or so, I've had more and more opportunities to read significance into my compulsive phone-checking habit, because the new hot topic in contemporary spirituality is the concept of the angel number.

What is an angel number?

Great question. An angel number is any number made up of repeating digits, like 111, 222, 333, and so on. Each angel number is supposed to have a special significance, so when someone sees the angel number while going about their daily life, it means that the universe is trying to communicate a specific message to that person.

What does each angel number mean?

000: 0 is the ultimate square one. It's a symbol of new beginnings, so if you're unhappy, hold tight: There's a whole new story for you just waiting to be written (cue that Natasha Bedingfield song).

111: Whatever you're manifesting is coming to you, so stay focused and trust your intuition.

222: Be present, trust the process, and know that, for now, you are exactly where you need to be.

333: Take care of yourself! Self-care is a holistic process that should include mind, body, and spirit.

444: Relax and know that you're protected. Whether you believe in angels, spirit guides, the universe―whatever―know that you're being watching over and that you're going to be just fine.

555: The times, they are a-changin'! Get ready for the universe to take you on a brand new journey.

666: This number gets a pretty bad rap because of its association with Satanism, but it's all a matter of perspective! Think of 666 more so as encouragement to explore your shadow self and re-center. Ask yourself: How are you living your life? Are your habits and beliefs serving you?

777: Luck/the universe/the angels are on your side. Keep doing what you're doing and heading where you're heading.

888: This number is all about abundance! Whether it's money, opportunity, or love, tons of blessings are headed your way, so remain grateful and watch the rest flow in.

999: Think of 9 as a finish line (hehe, do you like my rhyme?). Tie up your loose ends and finish the undertaking in front of you―you're almost there!

1010: Trust your intuition and tap into your favorite qualities in yourself. If you've experienced challenges recently, it's time to turn inward and focus on living life authentically.

1111: You're headed in the right direction, so keep your eyes on the prize and know that these difficulties, too, shall pass. And make a wish!

1212: Your relationships are going well, and they will continue to do so as long as you maintain peace within yourself.

(Image credit: childofwild.com)

Now that you know what all these numbers mean, I bet you have another question: What does this have to do with jewelry?

When people are trying to manifest certain outcomes in their lives or if they feel that a certain angel number resonates with them, they might don a necklace with that number. Take, for instance, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's attachment to the number 4, culminating in Jay-Z naming his 2017 album 4:44.

So, if you're a believer in manifesting and angel numbers, or if you aspire to be as much like Beyoncé as possible—or if you simply love staying on-trend—check out these chic angel number jewelry pieces below, and be sure to make a wish when you do.

Our Favorite Angel Number Jewelry Pieces

Child of Wild Angel Energy Necklace $68 at childofwild.com We love Child of Wild's high-quality jewelry and spiritual aesthetic, so it's no surprise that we're huge fans of their take on the angel number necklace, which is not only customizable, but also comes with explanations of each number sequence.

Jaliyah Jewelry Angel Number Anklet $14.99 at jaliyahjewelry.com This customizable option would look so cute in the summer, dangling above your favorite pair of sandals.

Tres Colori Angel Number Necklace $129 at trescolori.com I'm a sucker for thick gold chains, so I love this piece. It comes in either gold or silver, and you can customize it to whatever number you'd like.

The M Jewelers The Pearl Angel Numbers Necklace $185 at themjewelersny.com What with the resurgence of Y2K style, pearls are very on-trend at the moment, but in my opinion, they never go out of style. I love that this particular angel number necklace eschews the traditional chain for a string of white pearls. This option is also customizable, so you can request any angel number you want.

Logan Hollowell Mini 11:11 Sunshine Necklace $675 at loganhollowell.com This sunshine charm is an adorable, playful take on the trend. And peep that tiny diamond in the middle!

Babygold 14K Gold 11:11 Spiritual Necklace $260 at babygold.com You can snag this sleek piece in white gold, rose gold, or yellow gold, and it also comes in a variety of different lengths (including adjustable options!).

Child of Wild Synchronistic 1111 Necklace $68 at childofwild.com I'm obsessed with this super unique take on an 1111 necklace. It reminds me of the pillars on ancient Greco-Roman architecture, and it'll be sure to fetch compliments once you wear it.

Rising Angel Number Ring $32 at hellorising.com If you've ever met me in person, you know that I refuse to talk off my rings (I'm not entirely sure one of them can come off, to be honest).

Lanavande Angel Number 444 Bracelet $31.99 at lanavande.com This simple angel number bracelet is so effortless and subtle.