I’m the first to admit it: I’m a little woo-woo. I’ll use a perfume to get in touch with my witchy side, sign up for all the sound baths, try Reiki or chakra balancing, and go to a psychic once per quarter. So when summer’s aura nail trend started popping up—an ombré-adjacent color blend that utilizes one to three polishes radiating out from the middle of the nail—along with promises that it could help me call in my heart’s truest desires (money! love! a stress-free vacation!), I called my trusted aura reader, Susanna Merrick, ASAP.

Her words of wisdom: “Color and especially something like aura nails can act as a wearable ritual because it subtly programs your subconscious, whether you’re manifesting love, leveling up in business, or calling in peace. Color choices have the power to influence and transform the colors of your aura—only if you want them to, of course.” Will wearing yellow and pink aura nails help me meet the love of my life in an elevator meet-cute tomorrow? Or will blue and lavender aura nails convince me to finally start writing my book? I’m not saying that (I’m also not, not saying that), but these color cues can serve as subtle reminders to stay focused on what I want my summer vibe to be.

To guide me on my summer aura nail journey—and get some tips and tricks on executing the manicure at home—I tapped Merrick, along with celebrity nail artist Miss Pop. Whether you’re searching for peace, money, a promotion, or a hot girl summer, these are the best color combos for you.

What Are Aura Nails?

Unlike an ombré nail, “aura nails are an ombré spot that can be one to three colors,” explains Miss Pop. They typically range somewhere between one to three colors are intended to mimic an aura photo. “These can only be achieved with saturated colors, so it’s a look that lends itself to bright shades perfect for summer.”

For a Blue Aura

If you’re trying to amp your communication, in professional or personal spheres, a blue aura nail is the vibe for you; it’s calming, expressive, and supports clarity and emotional fluency. “Try this when you're writing, starting a new project like a podcast, or wanting to connect more deeply to your creativity and inner knowing,” says Merrick. “Blue is always about connection to your own wisdom and knowledge, and violet is dreamy and futuristic. It’s the perfect combo for when you want to get lost in a dream for a day or two.”

Dior Dior Vernis $32 at Dior Infused with good-for-your-nail ingredients like peony and pistachio, this luxe polish will make your nails stronger with every wear. Essie Purples Nail Polish - Lilacism $10 at Ulta Beauty This pretty purple softens the deep blue, but if you want more of a punch, opt for a deeper lilac. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish, Blues/greens - Up in the Clouds $7.99 at Ulta Beauty Spending some time near the ocean? This pastel blue shade is just begging for a beach day. It's also has a super quick dry time (and great price point) if you're in a rush.

For a Green Aura

Finding your zen through healing, therapy, and touching grass is made easier with a grounded yet fresh color combo: green and nude. “This inspires heart-based decision-making and body kindness. Wear this when you're resetting routines or focusing on self-care. It encourages softness in transitions, especially around love, grief, or burnout,” says Merrick.

JinSoon Aura Dots Nail Art Appliqué $12 at jinsoon.com If DIY isn't in your realm (it's not in mine, FYI), then these little stickers make the process so easy. Just pop one on, glide on top coat, and you're good to go. Sally Hansen Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish - 453 Serene Green $7.99 at Target Infused with argan oil, this drugstore polish actually works wonders for your nail health. Bonus: it's hyper pigmented so you really only have to do one coat. Le Mini Macaron Le Sweet Nail Polish Collection - Emerald Green $10 at Ulta Beauty Jewel tones are inherently calming and grounded, so stick to more forest-like shades, such as this one, reminiscent of nature.

For a Yellow and Orange Aura

Good vibes are seemingly non-negotiable when a playful, creativity-boosting shade of yellow is on your fingers. Whether you opt for a butter yellow tone or a more orange-tinted shade, think of these nails like a shot of turmeric for your personality. “It’s a mood-lifting vitamin C dose for your aura and great for sparking joy, ideation, and social charm,” says Merrick. “Wear this when launching something new or needing a confidence kick after a hard and disappointing week.”

OPI Rapidry Proceed With (no) Caution $9.99 at Amazon US If your yellow aura has your social calendar packed, you have no time to waste letting nails dry. Opt for this quick-drying option that will have you out the door in no more than 10 minutes. Color Dept Morning Squeeze Nail Polish $10 at Revolve My nail painting abilities are amateur at best, but this custom wide brush makes painting at home beginner-friendly. Plus, this rich, orange creamsicle-esque shade screams summer. OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish - Got Myself Into a Jam-Balaya $11.99 at Ulta Beauty If you want to channel the yellow-orange aura without the actual aura nail art, this peachy mix is the ideal shortcut.

For a Pink and Lemon Aura

Hot girl summer is upon us—especially with this lemon and hot pink contrast. “It’s the definition of flirty, fun energy and calls in romance. It supports soft, receptive energy that’s whimsical and gentle. It helps when you’re opening heart again or just want to tap into playful energy,” says Merrick.

For a Red Aura

You’ll be a social magnet with this manicure. Think of red aura nails (with a hint of gold if you’re feeling funky) as a boost of charisma, courage, and confidence. “Try this if you’re showing up more online or speaking your truth louder, bolder, and unapologetically,” says Merrick. These nails are Main Character Energy incarnate.

Gucci Glossy Nail Polish $35 at Sephora While I'm not a believe in red nail theory (the thought that a red mani attracts a romantic partner), I do find this rich, rich red particularly sexy. Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Rock the Runway 270 $13 at Ulta Beauty If you're committed to embracing your red aura all summer long, this gel polish is worth the investment. One manicure will easily last you 10 days—and some say even two weeks—without a chip. LONDONTOWN Londoner Love $16 at londontownusa.com Londontown is my go-to for a high-shine manicure that mimics gel polish. It lasts for 10 days, doesn't chip, and dries a bit thicker for a sturdier finish.

For a Violet Aura

My fellow witches: this one is for you. According to Merrick, violet activates intuitive downloads and psychic energy. It’s an ideal color choice if your manifesting, vision boarding, and pulling tarot cards to help guide your next big move.

Holo Taco Specialty Nail Polish - Blue Rizzler $14 at Ulta Beauty An iridescent polish adds a little extra oomph to any summer manicure. And when it's violet? You'll be manifesting a sparkly future. Orly Nail Lacquer - All Eyes on Her $10.50 at Ulta Beauty This borderline neon hue provides full coverage in just two swipes. Bonus: the ergonomic cap is feels so comfortable in your hand. ella+mila Professional Quick Dry Long-Lasting & Chip-Resistant Nail Polish $11.39 at Amazon US Fun fact: elephants are often regarded as regal and powerful animals. So, if you want to double down on the power of a purple aura, choosing an Ella + Mila polish will give you an extra oomph.

How to Do Aura Nails at Home

First things first: select your colors. “Be sure your color choices are dramatically different. For example, if you go for an all-pink ombre, use magenta and bubblegum or baby pink. I’d also recommend using opaque colors. Sheer colors will struggle to get that center kapow of color,” says Miss Pop. Then, if you’re using lacquer, you’ll want to grab a sponge and paint the spot exactly as you’d like it on your nails. Then tap down the secondary color (or a faded version of the first) with one to two thin coats in order to get the soft effect. Add a top coat, dry, and you’re good to go.

If you want to get funky with your manicure, Miss Pop suggests sprinkling rhinestones and pearls onto the nail with nail glue. “I have recently seen completely clear, plump, 3D florals over aura nails, too.” It's giving stylish manicure all season-long.

