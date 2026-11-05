Anine Bing and Tecovas Are Giving Western Boots the French Girl Treatment

Anine Bing is "going back to the beginning." In 2012, the Danish designer, beloved for blending Scandi simplicity with French girl minimalism and Americana silhouettes, launched her label with Western-adjacent ankle boots. "[They've] always been a part of the brand's DNA, but I took a long break from cowboy boots myself," Bing tells Marie Claire. Now, the Anine Bing x Tecovas collaboration marks a homecoming for the Paris-based brand.
"Neither of us do a lot of collabs," says Samantha Fodrowski, senior vice president of brand marketing at Tecovas. The 11-year-old, Texas-based brand is still "introducing ourselves to customers," so "we want to be really thoughtful about how people learn about Tecovas." But when Anine Bing presented the idea of a partnership to Tecovas last year, the team jumped at the opportunity to "take the best of both brands' creative eyes and bring them together," Fodrowski says.
Not only is Bing "so ready" to return to the world of Western fashion, but the collaboration "comes at a really exciting time where we're seeing people gravitate toward Western boots [and] working them into their wardrobe in unexpected ways," Fodrowski says. "They've moved beyond a trend [and are] becoming a wardrobe staple. When we see women incorporating them into their [personal] style, whether that's with great denim or a slip dress, it really shows how easily Western can be applied to your everyday wardrobe."
Tecovas aren't the only ones witnessing a cowboy boot comeback. "I was just in Paris, and I saw them everywhere on the streets, on the coolest girls," Bing says. "I really wanted to blend the world of Americana with that chic Parisian vibe," she adds. With that in mind, the campaign was shot in the French capital.
Channeling the casually cool charm of cowboy boot-wearing Parisians in the campaign, the brands paired the collection's boots, bold belts, and classic cowboy hats with '90s-style slip dresses, timeless denim, and Penny Lane coats, all courtesy of Bing's Western-inspired Spring 2027 line.
Tecovas shoppers would've never expected the brand to showcase its styles in Paris, but that element of surprise was exactly the point: "[The backdrop] just really re-imagines how applicable these Western-style elements can be in all different facets and locations," Fodrowski says. "You have to have confidence to show up in [cowboy boots] in a place like that, [which] resonates with our more fashion-forward customers."
In true Tecovas tradition, every handmade pair from the collaboration required a 200-step process, one that prioritized comfort and promised no break-in period. "They're made to be worn out of the store," Fodrowski says. "Walk right out onto the street in them and feel as comfortable as can be," no blisters or Band-Aids in sight. "Truthfully, I am in boots every single day, and so that speaks to their comfort factor."
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"They know what they're doing—they're the experts when it comes to this," Bing says of the Tecovas team. Still, she had "a very strong vision": "I knew I wanted a tall and slimmer boot with a more pointy toe, and then I wanted something a little lower where you can tuck denim into the boots."
In the end, she reimagined the chestnut brown Jamie Boots (a 2015 style) and the black Loretta Boots (from 2025). "It was important that you could style [the boots] with anything in my collection and also whatever women have in their closet already," Bing says, adding that she wanted the shades to "be easy to merge into her own styling and her life."
Bing says she would wear the boots with a white T-shirt and jeans for "the most me" fashion move, adding that "[the combination is] so clean and simple, but I felt really confident in that look." She also surprised herself by styling the Lorettas with "a beautiful knitted dress with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop," she says, referencing an outfit she recently shared on Instagram. "I normally don't wear dresses."
Yes, Bing wanted the boots to be "easy", but that's not to say they're simple. "I think that the Jamie has a little bit more grit to it, definitely a traditionally Western boot with a soft almond toe, versus the Loretta being more pointed, which just leans more elevated and sexy than your day-to-day boot," Fodrowski says.
Paying tribute to the original Anine Bing boots from 2015, the brand's signature star motif is embroidered onto the shafts and toe boxes.
While the collection is limited-edition, both brands hope they will remain in customers' closets forever. "Our boots, you can have them resoled so you can keep them forever and pass them down," Fodrowski says.
Just as Tecovas is widening Anine Bring's reach, "we are exposing ourselves to a new fashion-forward customer who may or may not have heard of Tecovas before," she adds. "So, this really gives us an opportunity to lean into something that feels more special, definitely non-traditionally Western, and see how that is received."
What's more, this collab marks Tecovas' debut on the international market, with the collaboration available in Anine Bing stores outside America, bringing the boots to a completely new crowd of collectors. "We've got such a mix of customers, folks who've been wearing [our] boots for generations; they probably have boots in their closet from their grandmother or grandfather," Fodrowski says. "Then, we have people who have never worn boots in their entire life." But with Anine Bing, "we've really started to branch out."
After working on Westernwear with Tecovas, Bing is branching out, too. "I'm feeling inspired to step a little more out of my comfort zone again, to look at other worlds and not be in my own lane so much," she says. "I'm just in a stage in my life where I'm staying open and curious, and I love collaborating, especially with other women."
The Anine Bing x Tecovas collection, complete with boots, hats, and Bing-branded belts, is available to shop online and in select stores.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.