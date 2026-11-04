Prince George's Sporty School Break Plans Revealed as the Eton Student Joins Prince William to Make "Important Memories"

Princess Kate recently shared that she couldn't wait for her Prince George to return from Eton College for his first half-term break, and on November 3, it was revealed that at least two members of the Wales family are currently enjoying some time off in Spain.
Prince William and Prince George were spotted attending an Aston Villa match against FC Barcelona on Tuesday night, with the Telegraph reporting that the pair were gifted Barcelona shirts by club president Joan Laporta.
George was dressed casually in a black Adidas jacket with the Aston Villa logo, while the Prince of Wales wore a navy coat and baseball hat on the rainy night in Barcelona.
Unfortunately, Aston Villa lost to Barcelona 3-0 on Tuesday, but despite the loss and the terrible weather, it was a rare chance for the two future Kings to enjoy a one-on-one outing.
“I think those memories are really important to create, and bringing him along tonight is a big deal for me," the Prince of Wales said in Paris last year, adding how exciting it was for George, who was 11 at the time, to “experience a night out away from home in a big European competition."
As for Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, it's unclear if they're also in Spain at the moment, but Princess Kate told a woman they were potentially taking a trip for their half-term break when she visited East Anglia's Children's Hospices last month.
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"She said she's looking forward to George coming home—she's missed him,” Denise Ashton, who met the Princess of Wales, told journalists, per Hello!“They may be going somewhere [during the break]," Ashton added.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.