Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Holiday Plans Might Include a British Christmas—But With a Twist

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back to England in August, and although many wondered if they might spend Christmas with the Royal Family, a source close to the couple told People magazine that the Sussex family intended to return to California for the holidays. Now it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be staying put in the U.K. for Christmas, but not in the way that fans might expect.
Per an exclusive report in Hello! magazine, Harry and Meghan “hope to spend the holidays with the Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, with any potential plans depending on what she decides to do.” However, they’re understood to be “making early plans for a U.K. Christmas with Doria.”
The last time Harry and Meghan celebrated the holiday season in the U.K. was in 2018, when they joined Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas on the Sandringham estate.
The only other time the couple spent Christmas with the royals was in 2017, shortly after their engagement was announced.
No matter where they spend the holidays, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, will get to spend time with their grandmother, who they saw often when they were still living in Montecito, California.
A friend of the couple's recently told the Sunday Times that joining King Charles was out of the question. "They won't be having Christmas with the Royal Family. How could that even work?” the insider said. “They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they're not going to be invited, and they're not waiting for an invitation."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.