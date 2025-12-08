Shoppers pledged allegiance to Bella Hadid's perfume brand, Ôrebella, many moons ago: not just for each scent's ethereal aesthetic and earthy notes, but Hadid's style at Ôrebella events. Every outfit she's worn in her perfumer era marries boho-chic colors and horse-girl staples with ease. For proof, see her Penny Lane coat and denim dress on December 7.

Ôrebella's latest bash brought its founder to Dallas, Texas, about 30 miles east of her home-ranch hybrid in Fort Worth. She looked every bit a local at the brand's Tecovas pop-up, wearing a country girl's seasonal essentials. A strapless denim midi dress served as the foundation of Hadid's look. It' dark indigo wash bared a striking resemblance to Hailey Bieber's under-$100 Gap jeans.

Hadid's mysterious midi was made to be worn with her vintage-looking knee-high boots. Spaghetti-thin stilettos and curved cut-outs ensured they weren't her average, competition-proof pair—though their chocolate brown leather felt right up Hadid's alley. She posed with her boyfriend (and fellow equestrian), Adan Banuelos, who matched her energy in Western-wear aplenty.

Bella Hadid cozied up to her boyfriend in head-to-toe Western-wear. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

Hadid's boho-chic hero piece was a shearling-trimmed suede coat in warm-toned beige. Its cropped, waist-grazing hem set it apart from other Penny Lane-coded coats seen on Taylor Swift, Ariana Greenblatt, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and more It girls. Messy monochrome fur decorated the collar, zipper-less closure, and each extra-wide cuff.

In Jan. 2025, the supermodel pulled off another vintage Penny Lane from Dolce & Gabbana, which stretched three-feet longer than her latest rendition.

Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Tiffany Faux Leather + Faux Fur Trim Jacket $119 at Urban Outfitters (US)

Boots, denim, and statement outerwear make up Hadid's foolproof uniform at this time of year. Almost a year ago, she took to New York City in a thrifted denim midi, courtesy of Roberto Cavalli. She paired the fit-and-flare skirt with a matching fitted jacket, also a vintage Roberto Cavalli find.

Alexander McQueen's Birdee Boots—knee-highs with pointy toes and four-inch stilettos—added some edge to the otherwise country co-ord. They were a perfect shade match to her croc-embossed tote from Saint Laurent. Rectangular, '90s-esque fashion glasses provided that nostalgic charm you know and love Hadid for.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last December, Bella wore a denim skirt set with bold boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid is still firmly riding the horse-girl bandwagon, picking up a boho-chic beauty (or two) on the journey. If you're in the mood for a country Christmas, shop the Marie Claire-curated edit inspired by her look, below.

Shop Horse Girl Styles Inspired by Bella Hadid