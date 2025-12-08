Bella Hadid Gives the Penny Lane Coat Trend a Horse Girl Makeover With a Denim Dress and Cowboy Boots
The supermodel and her boyfriend were smitten in Western-wear.
Shoppers pledged allegiance to Bella Hadid's perfume brand, Ôrebella, many moons ago: not just for each scent's ethereal aesthetic and earthy notes, but Hadid's style at Ôrebella events. Every outfit she's worn in her perfumer era marries boho-chic colors and horse-girl staples with ease. For proof, see her Penny Lane coat and denim dress on December 7.
Ôrebella's latest bash brought its founder to Dallas, Texas, about 30 miles east of her home-ranch hybrid in Fort Worth. She looked every bit a local at the brand's Tecovas pop-up, wearing a country girl's seasonal essentials. A strapless denim midi dress served as the foundation of Hadid's look. It' dark indigo wash bared a striking resemblance to Hailey Bieber's under-$100 Gap jeans.
Hadid's mysterious midi was made to be worn with her vintage-looking knee-high boots. Spaghetti-thin stilettos and curved cut-outs ensured they weren't her average, competition-proof pair—though their chocolate brown leather felt right up Hadid's alley. She posed with her boyfriend (and fellow equestrian), Adan Banuelos, who matched her energy in Western-wear aplenty.
Hadid's boho-chic hero piece was a shearling-trimmed suede coat in warm-toned beige. Its cropped, waist-grazing hem set it apart from other Penny Lane-coded coats seen on Taylor Swift, Ariana Greenblatt, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and more It girls. Messy monochrome fur decorated the collar, zipper-less closure, and each extra-wide cuff.
In Jan. 2025, the supermodel pulled off another vintage Penny Lane from Dolce & Gabbana, which stretched three-feet longer than her latest rendition.
Boots, denim, and statement outerwear make up Hadid's foolproof uniform at this time of year. Almost a year ago, she took to New York City in a thrifted denim midi, courtesy of Roberto Cavalli. She paired the fit-and-flare skirt with a matching fitted jacket, also a vintage Roberto Cavalli find.
Alexander McQueen's Birdee Boots—knee-highs with pointy toes and four-inch stilettos—added some edge to the otherwise country co-ord. They were a perfect shade match to her croc-embossed tote from Saint Laurent. Rectangular, '90s-esque fashion glasses provided that nostalgic charm you know and love Hadid for.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hadid is still firmly riding the horse-girl bandwagon, picking up a boho-chic beauty (or two) on the journey. If you're in the mood for a country Christmas, shop the Marie Claire-curated edit inspired by her look, below.
Shop Horse Girl Styles Inspired by Bella Hadid
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.