Sarah Ferguson Is "Sorting Through 40 Years of Boxes" After Royal Lodge Eviction

Sarah Ferguson is settling back into British life after she made her first appearance since returning to England this summer. The former Duchess of York attended a memorial service for her ex-boyfriend and longtime friend, Paddy McNally, on October 29, marking her first outing after a year away from the public eye. Reports of a comeback have been swirling in recent weeks, but her spokesperson recently told Hello! that the rumors are off the mark.
“At the moment she is focused on the now and has no big plans at this stage other than health, family and rebuilding her life in a new home,” the rep said.
After living with her ex since the early 2000s, Ferguson is said to have accumulated quite an array of belongings, including a novelty teapot collection, and it seems she’s still working on getting everything settled into her new home.
Ferguson is “reportedly renting a six-bedroom property in the Home Counties" outside London, per Hello!, and is spending her spare time “relocating and quietly sorting through 40 years of boxes.”
The former Duchess of York also has a new granddaughter to visit after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby girl, Adelaide, on August 3. “She is embracing her family life and seeing her grandchildren,” her spokesperson told People, adding that she's kept in touch with Andrew.
“They have an ongoing cordial and supportive relationship as co-parents and co-grandparents,” Ferguson's rep shared.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.