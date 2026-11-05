Queen Sonja's Sentimental Tiara From King Harald Shows "A Beautiful Sense of Continuity" as Her Royal Status Changes, Says Jewelry Expert

Now that the mourning period for her late husband, King Harald, is over, Queen Sonja of Norway’s status has been reduced. Although Sonja still retains her queen title, her son, King Haakon, demoted his mother so she's no longer styled as Her Majesty or Her Royal Highness. Although she's not an official member of the royal house anymore, Queen Sonja attended the Governors’ Gala at Oslo’s Royal Palace on Tuesday, November 3, wearing one of the more meaningful tiaras in Norway’s royal collection.
Her gleaming gold diadem, known as Queen Sonja’s Modern Gold Tiara, was a 60th birthday present from King Harald in 1997. Unlike the sparkling diamond, emerald and pearl styles typically seen on members of the Norwegian royal family, her modern piece features rows of gold strips interspersed with diamond studs and a central stone that can be swapped out for different styles.
The tiara has been controversial since its introduction, with some fans pointing out its similarity to Wonder Woman's crown, as pointed out by The Royal Watcher blog. But jewelry expert Eddie LeVian, CEO of fine jewelry house LeVian, tells Marie Claire that the gold design was an especially fitting choice for Tuesday's event.
“To my eye, this tiara expresses a woman’s enduring identity through a moment of change," LeVian says. "King Harald gave it to Queen Sonja for her 60th birthday, giving it a deeply personal significance alongside its royal presence."
Although Queen Sonja's status in the Royal Family has shifted, the jewelry pro says that he feels it represents "a beautiful sense of continuity," adding, "A royal role can change; the meaning of a gift from a husband endures.”
Queen Sonja paired the tiara with its matching collar necklace, wearing a long-sleeved ivory gown with a red sash representing the Royal Norwegian Order of St. Olav.
LeVian says that although some might mistake Queen Sonja's simpler tiara as a sign of her demoted status, he sees it differently.
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“What may once have looked understated now looks unmistakably precious," the jewelry expert says. "We call something ‘the gold standard’ for a reason, and gold’s prestige today gives this tiara a renewed presence."
Even though the Modern Gold Tiara doesn't necessarily have the same oomph as a full diamond piece, LeVian adds that the "individuality of the design gives it character"—an especially strong choice for a woman entering a new era of life.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.