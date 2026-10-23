The French Girl Trends Taking Over Celebrity Closets This Fall and Winter

This season, everyone from Kendall Jenner to Zoë Kravitz is doing their best Parisian impression.

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collage of celebrities wearing French girl trends for Fall Winter 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

While I'm still saving for my trip to Paris, the coolest fashion people on my fall-winter mood board have been to France so often that they could qualify for dual citizenship. So, if anyone is well-versed in the world of French girl fashion—and more specifically, which seasonal trends the locals are loving—it's celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence, and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Sure, stars in New York City and L.A. are an entire ocean away from Parisians—and their effortlessly chic closets. But each time they visit, they bring a stylish souvenir (or two) back to their stomping grounds. Kravitz, for one, recently welcomed the heeled ballet flats trend to her ballerina-ridden shoe rack. It's the same slipper-looking silhouette that the actor can't stop wearing, except with the prettiest block heels.

Meanwhile, days after bright green bags flooded the post-show scene at Paris Fashion Week, Lawrence debuted a neon top-handle tote in NYC. Perhaps the little black bag loyalist treated herself to the eye-catching color trend after the Dior Spring 2027 show. And then there's Edgar-Jones. During this month's Sense and Sensibility press tour, she dressed down the military jacket trend the French Girl Way. Turns out, the salute-worthy silhouette is also a London girl go-to.

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Will I continue to feel FOMO when my trusty trendsetters pop up in Paris? Of course, but if Lawrence and Kravitz can channel French girls' favorite fall/winter trends Stateside, so can I.

Animal-Print Shoes

collage of a French girl and Dua Lipa wearing the same French girl trend: animal-print shoes

See the animal-print trend on a French girl and Dua Lipa.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Backgrid)

French girls have a soft spot for animal-print pieces, but right now, the season's most popular patterns are dominating the shoe department. Days after a Parisian paired the red color trend with a cargo pencil skirt and cow-print Mary Janes from Prada, Dua Lipa's date-night outfit showcased zebra-striped stilettos by Christian Louboutin.

Bright Green Bags

collage of a French girl and Jennifer Lawrence wearing the same French girl trend: bright green bag

See the bright green bag trend on a French girl and Jennifer Lawrence.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Backgrid)

Seeing neon green on a surplus of Paris-worthy purses wasn't on my Fashion Month bingo card. Nonetheless, it made for a stellar statement piece outside the runway shows. Maybe, on her way to the Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, Jennifer Lawrence spotted a French girl with a bright green bag on her arm—and made a pit stop at her nearest secondhand store. That's right, her top-handle leather tote is vintage Hermès.

Pencil Skirts

collage of a French girl and Kendall Jenner wearing the same French girl trend: pencil skirts

See the pencil skirt trend on a French girl and Kendall Jenner.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Backgrid)

Days after Kendall Jenner ditched Paris for L.A., French-girl fashion still lived rent-free in her mind. Case in point: The supermodel grabbed dinner with Hailey Bieber in a navy blue pencil skirt, instantly dressing up her slipper-style mules and an equally Parisian boatneck top.

And this season, Jenner doesn't have to limit herself to opaque, office-appropriate picks, either. In Paris, residents sampled semi-sheer pencil skirts, proving the silhouette isn't as minimalist as it seems.

Heeled Ballet Flats

collage of a French girl and Zoe kravitz wearing the same French girl trend: heeled ballet flats

See the heeled ballet flats trend on a French girl and Zoë Kravitz.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Backgrid)

Zoë Kravitz's taste in ballet flats has always felt inherently Parisian. This fall, she traded her beloved low-profile ballerinas for suede shoes with itty-bitty block heels. Across the pond, a French girl gave the heeled ballet flats trend a surprisingly maximalist twist: their grab-and-go shoes were a glossy shade of metallic gold.

Cobalt Blue

collage of a French girl and Serena Williams wearing the same French girl trend: cobalt blue

See the cobalt blue trend on a French girl and Serena Williams.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last month, Serena Williams was ahead of the cobalt blue curve, wearing the striking shade on a windbreaker and identical Nike sneakers at a pre-US Open party. Then, while royal blue earned Spring 2027 endorsements from Chanel, Calvin Klein, Proenza Schouler, and more, French showgoers at Fashion Week traded indigo denim for a more unmissable hue.

Military Jackets

collage of a French girl and Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing the same French girl trend: military jackets

See the military jacket trend on a French girl and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Backgrid)

Sure, London girls might lead the military jacket army, but French girls are certainly their allies. During her Sense and Sensibility press tour, Daisy Edgar-Jones tested McQueen's take on the trend in a cropped white coat and jeans. Meanwhile, at Paris Fashion Week, another supporter of the statuesque style sourced Khaite for the "York Jacket" featuring bold padded shoulders and braided cords.

Track Pants

collage of a French girl and Hailey Bieber wearing the same French girl trend: track pants

See the track pants trend on a French girl and Hailey Bieber.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Backgrid)

To this day, L.A. locals like Bieber remain faithful to athleisure fashion, but don't let its Californian connections fool you: Parisians aren't anti-track pants in the slightest. Need proof? See how a Fashion Week guest wore a cobalt blue windbreaker and striped Adidas bottoms with a studded shoulder bag, a newsboy cap, and bulky Dr. Martens boots. The 'fit feels French, right?

While the preppy headpiece might be a bit much for Bieber, a less-is-more loyalist, I wouldn't be surprised if she wore the track-jacket-and-trousers set before and after Pilates.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.