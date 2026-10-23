While I'm still saving for my trip to Paris, the coolest fashion people on my fall-winter mood board have been to France so often that they could qualify for dual citizenship. So, if anyone is well-versed in the world of French girl fashion—and more specifically, which seasonal trends the locals are loving—it's celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence, and Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Sure, stars in New York City and L.A. are an entire ocean away from Parisians—and their effortlessly chic closets. But each time they visit, they bring a stylish souvenir (or two) back to their stomping grounds. Kravitz, for one, recently welcomed the heeled ballet flats trend to her ballerina-ridden shoe rack. It's the same slipper-looking silhouette that the actor can't stop wearing, except with the prettiest block heels.
Will I continue to feel FOMO when my trusty trendsetters pop up in Paris? Of course, but if Lawrence and Kravitz can channel French girls' favorite fall/winter trends Stateside, so can I.
Animal-Print Shoes
French girls have a soft spot for animal-print pieces, but right now, the season's most popular patterns are dominating the shoe department. Days after a Parisian paired the red color trend with a cargo pencil skirt and cow-print Mary Janes from Prada, Dua Lipa's date-night outfit showcased zebra-striped stilettos by Christian Louboutin.
Michael Kors
Elyse Zebra Print Calf Hair Pump
Adidas
Samba Og Shoes
ZARA
Printed Ballet Flats
Bright Green Bags
Seeing neon green on a surplus of Paris-worthy purses wasn't on my Fashion Month bingo card. Nonetheless, it made for a stellar statement piece outside the runway shows. Maybe, on her way to the Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, Jennifer Lawrence spotted a French girl with a bright green bag on her arm—and made a pit stop at her nearest secondhand store. That's right, her top-handle leather tote is vintage Hermès.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Handbag Mini in Granny Green
Polo Ralph Lauren
Shiny Drum Pebble Small Crossbody Bag
Miu Miu
Vivant Nappa Leather Bag
Pencil Skirts
Days after Kendall Jenner ditched Paris for L.A., French-girl fashion still lived rent-free in her mind. Case in point: The supermodel grabbed dinner with Hailey Bieber in a navy blue pencil skirt, instantly dressing up her slipper-style mules and an equally Parisian boatneck top.
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And this season, Jenner doesn't have to limit herself to opaque, office-appropriate picks, either. In Paris, residents sampled semi-sheer pencil skirts, proving the silhouette isn't as minimalist as it seems.
Topshop
Organza 90s Length Skirt in Gray
Quince
Ultra-Stretch Ponte Pencil Skirt
Gap
Plaid Easy Knee-Length Skirt
Heeled Ballet Flats
Zoë Kravitz's taste in ballet flats has always felt inherently Parisian. This fall, she traded her beloved low-profile ballerinas for suede shoes with itty-bitty block heels. Across the pond, a French girl gave the heeled ballet flats trend a surprisingly maximalist twist: their grab-and-go shoes were a glossy shade of metallic gold.
Madewell
The Edie Pump
Dear Frances
Balla 45mm Leather Pumps
Margaux
The Ada - Espresso Suede
Cobalt Blue
Last month, Serena Williams was ahead of the cobalt blue curve, wearing the striking shade on a windbreaker and identical Nike sneakers at a pre-US Open party. Then, while royal blue earned Spring 2027 endorsements from Chanel, Calvin Klein, Proenza Schouler, and more, French showgoers at Fashion Week traded indigo denim for a more unmissable hue.
Nike
Oversized Repel Windbreaker
Cos
Drawstring Crossbody Bag Leather
La Ligne
Estelle Dress
Military Jackets
Sure, London girls might lead the military jacket army, but French girls are certainly their allies. During her Sense and Sensibility press tour, Daisy Edgar-Jones tested McQueen's take on the trend in a cropped white coat and jeans. Meanwhile, at Paris Fashion Week, another supporter of the statuesque style sourced Khaite for the "York Jacket" featuring bold padded shoulders and braided cords.
MANGO
Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons
Free People
We the Free Ryland Vegan Leather Band Jacket
Khaite
York Jacket With Cord Embroidery
Track Pants
To this day, L.A. locals like Bieber remain faithful to athleisure fashion, but don't let its Californian connections fool you: Parisians aren't anti-track pants in the slightest. Need proof? See how a Fashion Week guest wore a cobalt blue windbreaker and striped Adidas bottoms with a studded shoulder bag, a newsboy cap, and bulky Dr. Martens boots. The 'fit feels French, right?
While the preppy headpiece might be a bit much for Bieber, a less-is-more loyalist, I wouldn't be surprised if she wore the track-jacket-and-trousers set before and after Pilates.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.