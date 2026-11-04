No Need to Wait for Black Friday—Hailey Bieber's Gap Jeans Are Already On Sale

As an avid Gap shopper, trust me when I say some of the best discounts sneak onto the site weeks before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year proved no exception when the beloved American brand made the Gap x Hailey Bieber jeans more affordable than ever. That's right, the previously sold-out pairs are now 40 percent off, delivering the ultimate pre-Black Friday practice round.
But why now, when Black Friday is fast approaching? Perhaps it's a test to see if faithful Gap fans are still surveilling one of the summer's biggest fashion collabs. Or maybe it's to train our thumbs for Cyber Week, the shopping Olympics. Either way, I'm grateful, because after testing the Extra Baggy bottoms this summer, it's time to treat myself to the slimmer, low-rise silhouette.
The on-sale Gap x Hailey Bieber denim debuted over the summer, so it's no surprise that she hasn't worn them the winter way yet. All of the leftover fashion inspiration features the flip-flops trend, her go-to Guizio tank top, and lightweight linen basics.
Now, Gap hasn't publicized its Black Friday plans just yet. But who says you have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to treat yourself? Shop the rest of the 40-percent-off Gap x Hailey Bieber denim (with an extra 10 percent off in the app) below. That way, they'll arrive on your doorstep days before the sales even start.
Shop the Gap x Hailey Bieber Jeans On Sale Before Black Friday
Gap
The Hailey Low Rise Loose Jean
Gap
The Hailey Low Rise Loose Jean
Gap
The Hailey Extra Baggy Jean
Gap
The Hailey Extra Baggy Jean
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.