From Nicole Kidman to Katy Perry, Celebrities at Balenciaga's Couture Show Follow an All-Black Memo
The house's latest presentation in Paris was "brimming" with subversive streetwear—and a star-studded front row to match.
Today, Balenciaga made its return to Paris Haute Couture Week, showcasing its anticipated runway collection on Avenue George V in the city's 8th arrondissement.
The house's 53rd couture show itself was a showstopper in itself. Creative director Demna continued with his subversive vision for the brand, this time giving a very Demna-esque streetwear take on underground subcultures—goth, skater, and metalhead—with a hint of glamour. Ultimately, what landed on the glossy runway were 39 looks—mostly comprised of oversized graphic tees and baggy pants—topped with larger-than-life headwear and butterfly masks. There was also the final look: a tulle gown made up of 47 meters of black nylon wrapped "destined to be only worn once," according to the show notes, and "takes approximately 30 minutes to make and 30 seconds to dissolve."
For such an event, one must enlist not only a trusty team backstage but a star-studded guest list up front to bring the entire showcase together. The show included A-listers and brand ambassadors from all walks—from pop stars to actors—most of whom opted for the usual Balenciaga dress code: an all-black uniform.
Upon arrival, Katy Perry and Camille Rowe turned heads as they went nearly topless, while Nicole Kidman stunned in a rhinestone-studded maxi dress. Boxy blazers and pantaboots ran rampant, too, as worn by Ashley Graham, Teyana Taylor, and more.
Some celebs strayed away from the monochrome memo. Instead, Maya Rudolph went for a breezy blue frock, while Naomi Watts picked a sculptural white midi set for the occasion. The Balenciaga front row didn't disappoint, to say the least.
Below, take a look at the best-dressed stars from Balenciaga's Fall 2024 couture show.
Charli XCX
Charli XCX's Brat era has made it to couture week, in the form of a flowy black button-down gown with skin-tight pantaboots, a mini leather bag, and oversized sunglasses.
Katy Perry
No top, no problem. Katy Perry wore a long black faux fur jacket, sans top, and "ripped" pantaboots.
Nicole Kidman
Any place she goes is magic. Nicole Kidman dazzled in a floor-sweeping, short-sleeve black maxi gown embellished all over with rhinestones and oval sunglasses.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington kept up the uniform in a black sweater tucked into a leather midi skirt paired with matching-colored pumps and black sunglasses.
Ashley Graham
Supermodel Ashley Graham opted for a slit-adorned black dress layered with an oversized blazer and paired with strappy sandals.
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts shined in a white sculptural blouse and a coordinating midi skirt, along with black boots, a medium leather purse, and sunglasses.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor stunned in a black mock-neck dress with a long loose-fitted blazer, matching pantaboots, and sunglasses.
The Boyz's Juyeon
A moment for the K-pop idols: Juyeon wore a floor-hitting blazer dress with matching leather shoes and fitted gloves.
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh kept things glamorously low-key in a glossy leather trench coat and oversized black sunglasses.
Camille Rowe
Americana, the Demna way. Camille Row wore a blue denim jacket, matching straight jeans, and black shoes.
Isabelle Huppert
The longtime Balenciaga ambassador chose a sculptural blazer top with straight trousers, pointed black boots, and sunglasses.
Maya Rudolph
Finally, some color! Maya Rudolph wore a long-sleeve blue patterned midi dress with black pumps and sunglasses.
Amelia Dimoldenberg
The internet's favorite interviewer and host of "Chicken Shop Date" chose a skin-tight corseted jumpsuit with long black gloves and a leather clutch.
