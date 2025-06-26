Kendall Jenner Styles Hailey Bieber's Favorite $1,250 The Row Bag With Capris

The Cecily tote finds its next It girl.

Kendall Jenner wears black capri pants with a white wrap top and a The Row bag in Paris.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Paris is the new Los Angeles—at least until June 29. Hollywood's finest have descended on the City of Lights for Paris Men's Fashion Week to see collections from Dior's Jonathan Anderson, Dries Van Noten's Julian Klausner, and Loewe's Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. Stars like Beyoncé, Lila Moss, and most recently, Kendall Jenner have exchanged California-cool attire for their best French girl 'fits.

On June 24, Jenner dressed for the front-row, even though she was just grabbing dinner. She styled the anti-shorts trend of the summer: capris, her knee-length pants skin-tight and high-waisted (non-negotiables for her close friend and fellow capri enthusiast, Hailey Bieber).

On top, Jenner chose a long-sleeve wrap top from Jacquemus, which provided an elevated take on the classic white crop top (a model must-have). She continued her The Row streak with Vika Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals, spotlighting the $1,100 kitten heels also included in "Kendall's Edit" for FWRD.

Kendall Jenner styled capri pants, a white top, and a The Row bag in Paris.

Kendall arrived in Paris wearing capri pants and a white Jacquemus top.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Jenner's purse was a more on-the-nose homage to Bieber. She carried The Row's Cecily Top-Handle Bag, the same silk style worn by the Rhode founder on June 21. Bieber similarly paired the $1,250 tote with knee-length capris. However, her Paloma Wool leggings tapped into the polka-dot renaissance. Though she was photographed in New York City, Bieber's black tank top and Toteme flip-flops evoked a certain French girl flair.

hailey Bieber styled The Row's Cecily Bag in New York with polka-dot capris.

On June 21, Hailey pulled off a similar look, styling polka-dot capris with the same handbag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Alongside Bieber, Jenner is one of The Row's most committed customers. She owns over ten bags from the Olsen-led label, including the popular Marlo, Nuance Hobo, Terrasse, Park, and Idaho silhouettes (many of which have a starring role in Bieber's wardrobe).

The Cecily, specifically, has joined her in LA, Paris, and even at a New York Knicks game. In April, the model sat court-side with her sister, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to watch the NBA Playoffs.

Kendall Jenner sat courtside at a New York Knicks game with The Row Cecily bag in tow.

Jenner sat court-side at a Knicks game with The Row's Cecily Bag in tow.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few bags can sartorially shape-shift as well as The Row Cecily. If it's suitable for a basketball game, a five-star dinner, and a night out in NYC, it's certainly worth the splurge.

