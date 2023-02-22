Fashion's Bright Side

Find a bold boost of energy in this season’s invigorating fabrics and color palette. From Sportmax’s citrus-infused suits to Dries Van Noten’s eye-catching abstract prints, look no further than these poppy pieces that are sure to usher in a fresh look and feel.
Photographer: Thomas Babeau | Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière | Model: Andrea @ Mademoiselle | Makeup: Phophie Mathias @ Wise & Talented |Fashion Assistants: Charlotte Wagner & Pierre-Etienne Callies | Photographer's Assistant: Soniyah Lawson | Casting: V&Y
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to. Over her six years with Marie Claire, Sara has reported on the ever-evolving world of fashion— covering both established and emerging designers within the industry. Sara has held fashion positions at Lucky and SELF Magazine and was a regular contributor to Equinox’s Furthermore website, where she wrote across their style, wellness, and travel verticals. She holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and currently resides in Manhattan. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork.
