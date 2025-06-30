Natalie Portman's $160 Chunky Hoka Sneakers Are Worthy Competition for Dakota Johnson's Favorite Pair
There's a new sneakerhead in town.
It appears Natalie Portman has slimmed down her sneaker collection. In the early 2020s, she frequently rotated between Adidas Stan Smiths, Asics 27s, and Nike Airs. But in recent years, she's only worn trainers a handful of times. Now, on the off chance she laces up, the Oscar winner prefers pairs from Veja, Dior, and most recently, Hoka.
On June 29, Portman made the most of New York City's 90° weather with a stroll through SoHo. The Black Swan star stood out alongside her friends in the ultimate summer uniform: denim shorts and sneakers. Her Hoka Clifton 9s conformed to the resurgent chunky sneaker trend co-signed by Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kaia Gerber.
Similar to Johnson's Nike V2Ks, Portman's $160 running shoes featured extra-heightened rubber soles for better traction on slippery surfaces. The Hokas are available in three contrasting color-ways, but Portman chose the versatile all-black version. Meanwhile, her white tube socks gave them a slightly nostalgic feel.
Portman paired her Hokas with distressed jorts, a grungy detour from her usual straight-leg silhouettes. Then, the Star Wars alum added a billowy black T-shirt in a lightweight fabric.
On the accessories front, Portman stayed loyal to her brand ambassador status with multiple Dior designs, including a rare embroidered bucket bag. The canvas tote originally debuted in former creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's Spring 2020 collection, where raffia and canvas bags accompanied several looks.
To finish, the A-lister popped on her trusty Dior Butterfly Sunglasses, which retail for $590.
Stars like Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Bella Hadid (to name a few) reserve Hokas for the gym. When Johnson wears her preferred chunky sneakers, it's often with Alo Yoga leggings (and en route to a Pilates studio). But Portman just proved they're right at home in an everyday outfit—with or without workout plans.
