Caroline de Maigret on the Art of Travel
Always on the go, the fashion vet lives by one simple rule.
Why you can trust Marie Claire
Marie Claire's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In our series MC Muse, savvy women from around the world share their style, their ambitions, and the most coveted pieces to shop right now.
Taking the road less traveled comes naturally for Caroline de Maigret. Her multi-faceted career as a model, Chanel ambassador, rock music producer, and author have taken her around the world and back. Authentically experiencing each new spot in and outside her hometown of Paris (opens in new tab) is often her goal.
As one of Marriott's the Luxury Collection global explorers, de Maigret has documented her years of travels and turned them into curated city guides for some of the world's most cosmopolitan places—Paris, Venice, Athens. Each destination's manual holds her must-visit spots, from hotels to cafes, and her best-kept secrets. Recommendations adhere to her travel philosophy: Immersing oneself in a place's sights, sounds, and people makes the best memories.
Ahead of August's busy travel season, we sat down with de Maigret to hear about her jet-setting rules to live by, the pieces she never leaves home without, and her strategy for uncovering a city's best local hideaways.
Marie Claire: How do you keep a routine?
Caroline de Maigret: I walk around immediately after waking up in a new city for 20 minutes minimum. I need my body to be active. Then, I read the news and start writing. I do all of my creative work in the mornings. It's the same whether I'm in Paris or Japan. I try to get in all my intense work [done] at the beginning of the day.
MC: You're known for your sense of style. How do you describe your travel uniform?
CDM: I still want to look cool; I don't change my style. I always like to have an androgynous rock-and-roll edge. I feel especially bold when I'm wearing a leather jacket. It's like a good friend. My other suitcase staples are a swimsuit—you never know when you'll need one—a sweater, a pair of sneakers, and a long black dress. If by chance someone takes me to a party, asks me to climb a mountain, or wants to swim in the sea—I'm ready.
MC: How do you find your way around new places?
CDM: I tend to wander around, but a long time ago, I started writing down the people I meet in different cities, and I'll text them if I'm ever going to be there. I ask them for recommendations for restaurants and vintage stores. Sometimes, I get great recommendations you wouldn't be able to find on the internet. I've found that people in bars always know where the good vinyl stores are.
MC: What other travel rules do you have?
CDM: I only have one rule: Always bring a carry-on.
Shop Some of Caroline's Travel Essentials:
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
Celebrities Served Up Some Crazy Nail Art This Summer
Chrissy Teigen, Lizzo, and Kourtney Kardashian's are our faves.
By Samantha Holender
-
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Has Some of the Best Beauty Buys Ever
Found: The best beauty brands to invest in during the sale.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Prince Harry Thought Diana's Family Would See Similarities Between Her and Meghan, But They Didn't: Tom Bower
They even warned him against marrying her, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 14 Best Beach Bags of 2022
The very best beach totes and handbags for all of your warm-weather getaways.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 13 Best Vegan Leather Handbags and Purses of 2022
They're stylish and sustainable.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear Year-Round
The ultimate street style staple.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 22 Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of jeans is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 16 Best Linen Suits for Women in 2022
Sophisticated but not stuffy.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 6 Summer 2022 Handbag Trends to Get a Grip On
Logo designs, raffia fabrics, and Y2K silhouettes are front and center this season.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 19 Best Laptop Bags for Women to Take Everywhere
Yes, they exist!
By Rachel Epstein
-
The 32 Best Basket Bags for Summer 2022
The Jane Birkin-inspired silhouette has you covered for "French Girl Summer."
By Julia Marzovilla