Brides from here to London are pinning Dua Lipa's custom Schiaparelli wedding skirt suit to their mood boards as we speak. Before the singer said "I do" to her new husband, Callum Turner, on May 31, its seems Lipa did the same with a historic bridal look beloved by fellow A-listers.

On May 12, 1971, Mick and Bianca Jagger set a chic standard for decades of courthouse ceremonies to come at the St. Tropez Town Hall. The intimate nuptials, and their subdued wedding wardrobes, have stood the test of time among women who want to push the limits of bridal style.

Bianca skipped traditional wedding gowns and said her vows in a bridal white two-piece instead. Her skirt suit and scene-stealing hat were a gift from Yves Saint Laurent himself. In turn, they became a present for fashion girls from Lipa to Amal Clooney and Emily Ratajkowski—all who skipped flouncy gowns on their wedding days.

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Over 50 years ago, Bianca Jagger said "I do" in a white skirt set, which went on to inspire Dua Lipa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yves Saint Laurent designed the original, unconventional co-ord for his leading muse, which featured the brand's iconic Le Smoking jacket and a calf-length column skirt. (Bianca Jagger and the fitted blazer were attached at the hip throughout the '70s.) She called the silhouette "a radical change for professional women, who could wear a practical suit which also looked elegant."

Jagger's veiled hat completed her bridal white look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

55 years later, Lipa and Turner took cues from the Jaggers at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall. If photographers added a black-and-white filter, the happy couple might've looked fresh from 1971.

Lipa went with Schiaparelli, an atelier she's worn at the 2024 Golden Globes, on her Radical Optimism tour, and at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The newlywed tapped Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry to draw direct inspiration from Bianca, beginning with a "sharply tailored" blazer. Shoulder pads, a cinched bodice, and a peekaboo bustier modernized Bianca's Smoking suit jacket.

Lipa's single-breasted top came with a surrealist flourish: mismatched gold studs sculpted into Schiaparelli's house codes. She stacked it over a matching midi skirt, just like Bianca. The only difference? Hers featured a subtle high-low hem.

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Lipa was all smiles after her wedding in a Bianca Jagger-inspired bridal look. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lipa's statement hat was perhaps the most on-the-nose homage to Bianca Jagger. She committed to her bridal-white theme with an ultra-wide-brimmed hat, created just for her by Stephen Jones. The same London-local milliner designed hats for Beyoncé's Renaissance tour and Rihanna's 2025 Met Gala look. According to Jones, he also used to work with Turner's mom, and has known the actor "since he was a baby." What a beautiful way to personalize such a familiar outfit. She also opted out of the semi-sheer tulle veil that decorated Bianca's sun hat.

Jones set Lipa's silk headpiece apart from Bianca's by lining the sculptural, slightly sloped under-brim in gold leaves. That way, it shined just as much as the Grammy winner's six-figure Bulgari necklace.

Next, Lipa switched Bianca's peep-toe, ankle-strap pumps for Christian Louboutin's four-inch-high Miss Z stilettos. (Perhaps Zendaya styled the same pair for her wedding—Louboutin modeled the red bottoms after her, after all.)

A moment for Lipa's full wedding look. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Dua Lipa wasn't the first bride inspired by Bianca Jagger's "radical" wedding look—nor will she be the last. Back in 2014, Amal and George Clooney got hitched in Venice, where the bride's civil ceremony power suit stole the show. Stella McCartney created its navy-trimmed, short-sleeve top and ivory wide-leg trousers just for her. No Bianca Jagger homage would be complete without a wide-brimmed hat. The human rights lawyer chose one with blue trim around the crown, to complement her shirt's hemline.

Speaking of creative liberties, Emily Ratajkowski gave the Bianca Jagger uniform a cool-girl makeover by getting married in a terra cotta suit from Zara. (It was available for under-$200 before her wedding license was properly processed.) Contrary to Lipa and Clooney, she took the tribute a step further with a veil around her black fedora.

Amal Clooney also channeled Bianca Jagger at her 2014 wedding in Venice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As recently as the 2025 Met Gala, a newly-engaged Zendaya embraced her bridal era in an all-white Louis Vuitton suit. The blazer and flared trousers were tailored to perfection. She stacked a matching button-down and neck tie underneath her lapels, though. The crown of Z's top hat also stretched a few inches taller than Lipa and Jagger's. Its eye-covering brim shrunk just a bit, too.

Last May, Zendaya drew inspiration from Jagger at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bianca Jagger isn't just the blueprint for brides either. On the same Met Gala carpet, Anna Sawai arrived in a custom Dior suit, featuring another full-coverage take on Bianca's signature uniform. Even Kerry Washington delivered her best Bianca Jagger impression at the "Tailored For You" ball, except her custom Simkhai ivory blazer came with a striking back cut-out.

Sawai was just as influenced by Jagger's bridal look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bianca Jagger's suit look is in the same league as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Narciso Rodriguez wedding dress: It defied conventional bridal codes at the time it debuted, while still feeling completely timeless for women to reference years later. No wonder so many women have fallen in love with the same styling—before and after saying "I do."

TOPICS Dua Lipa