Red Club x Cartier Crowns Two New Winners at the 2024 Young Leaders Award Ceremony

Red Club x Cartier crowned not one but two Young Leaders Award winners with a ceremony held in Singapore on Oct. 15. The annual event was a reminder of what's possible when fashion and philanthropy join forces. This year's edition—which honored emerging impact entrepreneurs shaping the world through technology—drew 540 applicants from 66 countries. The pool was then narrowed down to four finalists, from which two grand prize awardees were selected.

One of the grand prize winners was Didi Gan, founder of N&E Innovations, who developed an edible antimicrobial derived from upcycled food waste. Suitable for commercial and consumer use alike, this groundbreaking technology offers a sustainable alternative to traditional disinfectants by reducing carbon emissions.

“I’m deeply appreciative to be part of the YLA 2024 Edition, empowering me to drive transformative change towards a more sustainable planet by reducing the use of harmful chemicals,” said Gan.

The second grand prize winner was Suraj Nandakumar, co-founder and CEO of Recity Network, a circular plastic asset management company that delivers environmental and economic value through ethically sourced, traceable post-consumer plastic recyclables.

“Recity Network is honored to be recognized by RED CLUB x Cartier, which highlights the significance of our efforts in promoting sustainability and plastic circularity," Nandakumar said. "This accolade reinforces our commitment and inspires us to expand our influence, driving further progress in creating a more sustainable and innovative future."

Both winners will take home a grant totaling just over $50,000, along with international exposure, media visibility, and mentorship by this year’s university partners: the National University of Singapore Business School (NUS) and the University of Sydney Business School.

Winners Suraj Nandakumar and Didi Gan pose at the 2024 Young Leaders Award ceremony in Singapore. (Image credit: Cartier)

Grants totaling nearly $11,000 each will also be awarded to the two runners-up: Enrico Di Oto, founder and CEO of OACP, and Aasawari Kane, founding member and head of growth at PadCare Labs. Di Oto's company, OACP, specializes in rapid cancer diagnosis, while Kane’s PadCare Labs promotes menstrual hygiene management by recycling used pads into valuable materials.

The brainchild of Mulan Group CEO and co-founder Giada Zhang, Red Club x Cartier began in 2019 as a global gathering place for Chinese entrepreneurs. The club has since expanded to include 40 members between 20 and 40 years old across 11 international chapters. To this network of young entrepreneurs—who hail from various industries, including fashion, healthcare, technology, and finance—the club provides financial assistance, peer support, and mentorship opportunities at a critical point in their careers.

"Choosing the [entrepreneurial] path is completely irrational because the odds of succeeding are so small," Zhang previously told Marie Claire. "You have to be laser-focused on delivery and persistence, especially through rounds of fundraising, strategy planning, and creating a brand legacy."

In 2021, the Young Leader Award was created in partnership with Cartier to further recognize and reward talent from Red Club's growing community.

"At Cartier, we believe in the power of young leaders to drive meaningful change," said chairman of Cartier Culture & Philanthropy Cyrille Vigneron. "We are honored to support these extraordinary individuals who are making a tangible difference in our world by inventing across sectors solutions, stimulating economic progress while improving environmental and social well-being."

This year's winners were selected from a pool of four finalists, including Enrico Di Oto, Didi Gan, Aasawari Kane, and Suraj Nandakumar. (Image credit: Cartier)

The application cycle for next year's award ceremony is set to open in fall 2025, but until then, you can follow the club's whereabouts on LinkedIn.