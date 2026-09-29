Anya Taylor-Joy Takes the Pencil Skirt From the Office to the Dior Show With a Completely Sheer Shirt

Office siren-meets-naked dressing.

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Anya Taylor-Joy was spotted before the Dior Paris Fashion Week show in a sheer shirt and the pencil skirt trend
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Happy Dior Day to all who celebrate—Anya Taylor-Joy included. On September 29, not long before creative director Jonathan Anderson debuted his Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week, Taylor-Joy hurried from her hotel to the front row. While her brand ambassador duties are more glamorous than a corporate 9-to-5, the Dior girl gave an office-appropriate pencil skirt a high-fashion twist.

Since becoming the face of the French fashion house in 2021, Taylor-Joy rarely misses Dior's star-studded runway shows. Black is, by far, her favorite shade to style on Anderson's sidelines. This time, the actor started her front row outfit with the sheer shirt trend, featuring a ruffled neckline and see-through, poncho-style lace that stretched from her shoulders to the sidewalk. She then offset the club-ready energy of the caped, see-through look with a perfect-for-work, knee-length pencil skirt. For her finishing touches, Taylor-Joy accessorized with pointy, day-to-night pumps, slim silver sunglasses, and a backwards neck scarf.

Anya Taylor-Joy was spotted before the Dior Paris Fashion Week show in a sheer shirt and the pencil skirt trend

Anya Taylor-Joy's pencil skirt was spotted pre-Dior Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Taylor-Joy was one of the only A-listers wearing such a seemingly understated skirt at the Dior show. Greta Lee stood out in pink capri pants, Jennifer Lawrence wore a cool blue nightgown-style dress, and Rosalía modeled an asymmetrical black gown. Still, that's not to say Taylor-Joy's corpcore skirt looked out of place at the high-profile soirée. In fact, similar styles were all over the Fall 2026 runways, thanks to Tory Burch, Miu Miu, Lacoste, and more. At Gucci and Chanel, models layered almost identical skirts beneath cool, business-casual jackets.

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The pencil skirt trend on Chanel&#039;s Fall 2026 runway

Pencil skirts appeared on Chanel's Fall 2026 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The pencil skirt trend on Gucci&#039;s Fall 2026 runway

Almost identical looks graced Gucci's catwalk, too.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Meanwhile, at Kallmeyer, polished floral prints and muted neutrals—often paired with everyday basics like button-downs and crewneck sweaters—proved that pencil skirts have evolved beyond their stiff, office-only beginnings. Later, Prada (a brand known for rewriting the rules of workwear) added elasticized waistbands and contrasting colored lining to the otherwise conservative silhouette.

The pencil skirt trend on Kallmeyer&#039;s Fall 2026 runway

Kallmeyer tested the pencil skirt trend in cool-toned neutrals.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The pencil skirt trend on Prada&#039;s Fall 2026 runway

Before skirts took over Prada's Spring 2027 show, they looked work-ready in the Fall 2026 collection.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Taylor-Joy believes in the post-work potential of pencil skirts, but she's not alone. This year, everyone from Anne Hathaway and Bella Hadid to Zendaya and Kendall Jenner has added the not-so-matronly style to their cool-girl closets. To give the reimagined design a go, shop an assortment of similar pencil skirts below.

Shop the Pencil Skirt Resurgence Inspired by Anya Taylor-Joy

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.