Anya Taylor-Joy Takes the Pencil Skirt From the Office to the Dior Show With a Completely Sheer Shirt

Happy Dior Day to all who celebrate—Anya Taylor-Joy included. On September 29, not long before creative director Jonathan Anderson debuted his Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week, Taylor-Joy hurried from her hotel to the front row. While her brand ambassador duties are more glamorous than a corporate 9-to-5, the Dior girl gave an office-appropriate pencil skirt a high-fashion twist.
Since becoming the face of the French fashion house in 2021, Taylor-Joy rarely misses Dior's star-studded runway shows. Black is, by far, her favorite shade to style on Anderson's sidelines. This time, the actor started her front row outfit with the sheer shirt trend, featuring a ruffled neckline and see-through, poncho-style lace that stretched from her shoulders to the sidewalk. She then offset the club-ready energy of the caped, see-through look with a perfect-for-work, knee-length pencil skirt. For her finishing touches, Taylor-Joy accessorized with pointy, day-to-night pumps, slim silver sunglasses, and a backwards neck scarf.
Taylor-Joy was one of the only A-listers wearing such a seemingly understated skirt at the Dior show. Greta Lee stood out in pink capri pants, Jennifer Lawrence wore a cool blue nightgown-style dress, and Rosalía modeled an asymmetrical black gown. Still, that's not to say Taylor-Joy's corpcore skirt looked out of place at the high-profile soirée. In fact, similar styles were all over the Fall 2026 runways, thanks to Tory Burch, Miu Miu, Lacoste, and more. At Gucci and Chanel, models layered almost identical skirts beneath cool, business-casual jackets.
Meanwhile, at Kallmeyer, polished floral prints and muted neutrals—often paired with everyday basics like button-downs and crewneck sweaters—proved that pencil skirts have evolved beyond their stiff, office-only beginnings. Later, Prada (a brand known for rewriting the rules of workwear) added elasticized waistbands and contrasting colored lining to the otherwise conservative silhouette.
Taylor-Joy believes in the post-work potential of pencil skirts, but she's not alone. This year, everyone from Anne Hathaway and Bella Hadid to Zendaya and Kendall Jenner has added the not-so-matronly style to their cool-girl closets. To give the reimagined design a go, shop an assortment of similar pencil skirts below.
Shop the Pencil Skirt Resurgence Inspired by Anya Taylor-Joy
Banana Republic
Ponte Pintuck Pencil Skirt
Quince
Ultra-Stretch Ponte Pencil Skirt in Black
Express
Super High Waisted Belted Midi Skirt in Studio Stretch Twill
Nordstrom
Stretch Pencil Skirt
Tularosa
Lacelle Cape
Free People
Maggie Everyday Asymmetrical Knit Poncho
More to Come
Orson Knit Poncho
Zimmermann
Valiant Lace Caped Top
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.