Kendall Jenner Gets a Head Start on Paris Fashion Week Styling With a New Chanel It Bag

On September 26, Kendall Jenner returned to Bottega Veneta's runway after an almost decade-long hiatus, where her rumored boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, applauded from the Spring/Summer 2027 show's front row. Then, the supermodel jetted from Milan to Paris Fashion Week, but not before she seemingly scheduled a pit stop at the Chanel store: On Sept. 28, the first day of PFW, Jenner was spotted at a L'Oréal Paris soirée with a new It bag on her arm.
Recognize the teeny-tiny kitten heels? That's because the sold-out style is on the shoe racks of Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, and more. Also: Jenner owns the Liisa Pumps in black and camel-colored snakeskin. Interestingly, she modeled the former shade at Paris Fashion Week in Oct. 2025, pairing them with a vintage skirt suit by John Galliano. Her latest street style look proved they're easy to dress up or down.
As for her Chanel purse, Jenner has always gravitated toward go-with-everything bags from the fashion house's Matthieu Blazy era. Her newest addition is no exception. It seems the A-lister sourced the new creative director's Fall 2026 fashion show, where the top-flap, pebbled-leather tote appeared in black and burgundy. The bag is identifiable by its slim shoulder straps and the interlocked Cs on the center turn-lock closure.
Jenner has supported Chanel's new creative director since day one, attending the debut runway show last October, wearing a tiger-print dress from Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 on The Tonight Show, and attending the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a custom cool-blue Chanel gown. The French-Belgian designer's popular Maxi Flap Bag (beloved by Bieber, Sarah Pidgeon, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, and more) has become Jenner's go-to everyday tote. It appears Jenner adored the original Maxi Flap so much that she had to have the It bag's smaller sister style (in an exclusive color we didn't see on the runway, no less).
While the bag's fold-over tab looks just as large, the Fall 2026 rendition's main compartment is significantly slimmer. That's not to say the sides' gussets can't expand; its dimensions may be slightly less roomy, but they remain laptop-approved.
Chanel
Maxi Flap Bag
If this Chanel bag is anything like its predecessor, it'll resurface on Jenner's shoulder again. With France already stamped on its (metaphorical) passport, where will Jenner and the Maxi Flap travel to next? No matter which street style circuit they join—our bets are on New York City, London, Beverly Hills, and L.A.—it'll elevate Jenner's off-duty outfits with ease. Just like the Chanel Maxi Flap Bags before it.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop Maxi Flap Bags Inspired by Kendall Jenner's New Chanel Tote
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.