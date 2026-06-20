Rosalía's $13,983 Victoria Beckham Romper Gives the Little Black Dress a Feathery Twist
The singer was spotted holding hands with model Loli Bahia in New York City.
After taking her naked tutu to the streets of Manhattan—the choreography and costumes on Rosalía's Lux Tour are inspired by ballet—the singer switched up her look for a date with model and actress Loli Bahia. For their outing, Rosalía wore a look straight from Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2026 RTW runway.
Initially giving the appearance of a little black halter slip dress, the Victoria Beckham piece is actually a romper with subtle sculptural shorts. The romper, which is currently sold out but retails for $13,983, features two pink feathers attached to each strap.
The "Con Altura" singer styled her Victoria Beckham romper with a pair of pointed-toe black leather mules, while wearing her hair tied back in a messy bun.
After signing autographs for a group of fans, Rosalía hopped into her car, which offered photographers a closer look at her outfit and accessories.
Notably, the singer was wearing a multicolor beaded friendship bracelet as part of her outfit.
Although Rosalía and Loli Bahia have kept their romance largely under wraps thus far, the pair has started making more public outings together in 2026. Judging by their latest appearance, the couple remains pretty besotted with one another, and Rosalía's Victoria Beckham romper was a suitably romantic choice for the date.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.