Rosalía's $13,983 Victoria Beckham Romper Gives the Little Black Dress a Feathery Twist

After taking her naked tutu to the streets of Manhattan—the choreography and costumes on Rosalía's Lux Tour are inspired by ballet—the singer switched up her look for a date with model and actress Loli Bahia. For their outing, Rosalía wore a look straight from Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2026 RTW runway.

Initially giving the appearance of a little black halter slip dress, the Victoria Beckham piece is actually a romper with subtle sculptural shorts. The romper, which is currently sold out but retails for $13,983, features two pink feathers attached to each strap.

The "Con Altura" singer styled her Victoria Beckham romper with a pair of pointed-toe black leather mules, while wearing her hair tied back in a messy bun.

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Rosalía wears a Victoria Beckham romper adorned with pink feathers, while holding hands with model Loli Bahia. (Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

After signing autographs for a group of fans, Rosalía hopped into her car, which offered photographers a closer look at her outfit and accessories.

Rosalía pairs her Victoria Beckham romper with black leather pointed-toe mules. (Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

Notably, the singer was wearing a multicolor beaded friendship bracelet as part of her outfit.

Rosalía pairs her Victoria Beckham romper with black leather pointed-toe mules. (Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

Although Rosalía and Loli Bahia have kept their romance largely under wraps thus far, the pair has started making more public outings together in 2026. Judging by their latest appearance, the couple remains pretty besotted with one another, and Rosalía's Victoria Beckham romper was a suitably romantic choice for the date.

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