I'm convinced Anya Taylor-Joy can pull off every hat trend. Name any silhouette—sun hats, fascinators, skull caps, top hats, even the humble baseball cap—and none has felt too daring. Just when I thought her potential for floppy, four-feet-wide headgear peaked at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Taylor-Joy super-sized the average sunhat to new cartoon-ish heights.

It seems Taylor-Joy collected a "Super Mushroom power-up" before Super Mario Galaxy's press tour stop in Japan: Her Princess Peach-colored hat took up half the red carpet. Stylist Ryan Hastings knew she was up to the challenge, the challenge being the satellite dish-sized brim atop a short, nearly-invisible crown.

Anya Taylor-Joy returned to her oversize hat-wearing ways for Super Mario Galaxy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From some angles, the hat looked like it was floating beyond her blonde hair, similar to her character's bejeweled tiara. The gravity-defying decoration was a perfect shade match to her barely-there bandeau top and mermaid, peplum-hemmed midi skirt. Pearl earrings and two silver Knot Rings from Tiffany & Co. kept all eyes on Taylor-Joy's hat, and rightfully so.

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But the brand behind the wide-brimmed style is still unclear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite refreshing Hastings's socials every minute, the label behind her "Super Anya" hat remains a mystery. Somehow, that makes me adore the spacious serve even more. My first guess was Jacquemus, obviously: She wore not one, but two larger-than-life, straw Jacquemus hats to Cannes in 2024. What's more, creative director Simon Jacquemus debuted nine almost-identical headpieces during his Fall 2026 fashion show. None were pink, but perhaps he re-colored the black or beige variations just for her.

A model wore a shockingly similar hat on Jacquemus's runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Remaining in the Fall 2026 realm, there's a chance Willy Chavarria super-sized his UFO-looking hats for Taylor-Joy. Given it was the collection's most voluminous headpiece, I wouldn't be surprised if the standout style stuck with the Queen's Gambit star.

Willy Chavarria followed suit on his Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Spring 2026's circuit welcomed one colossal headpiece after another, especially on Couture catwalks. Robert Wun—a Hong Kong designer known for his avant-garde imaginings of headwear—traded his signature veils for the year's longest hat yet. What started as a face-covering tip extended far beyond the model's head, looking more like a blade than a hat.

Georges Chakra's Spring 2026 Couture show got the memo, too. This label's headpiece was also the closest color match to Taylor-Joy's I found. Similar styles even got the ready-to-wear Spring 2026 treatment, thanks to a black-and-pink option from Matières Fécales.

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Robert Wun's black-and-white gown was made for a hat this fabulous. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Georges Chakra made the silhouette slightly more daytime-appropriate. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Matières Fécales let the wide-brimmed hat do all the Spring 2026 talking. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

After all that research, Taylor-Joy's hat is still not identified yet. Regardless, I don't need a name to verify that hats are back and bigger than ever. Before Taylor-Joy, Priyanka Chopra, Keke Palmer, Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo, Greta Lee, Miley Cyrus, and more boarded the bold hat bandwagon. I'm still not over RiRi's feather-trimmed Balenciaga baseball cap at the 2025 Gotham Awards, either. Here's hoping 2026's trend cycle only gets more hat-centric from here.