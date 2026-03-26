Anya Taylor-Joy's Take On the Hat-Maxxing Trend Nearly Fills Up Her Premiere Red Carpet
Similar styles were all over fall, spring, and couture runways.
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I'm convinced Anya Taylor-Joy can pull off every hat trend. Name any silhouette—sun hats, fascinators, skull caps, top hats, even the humble baseball cap—and none has felt too daring. Just when I thought her potential for floppy, four-feet-wide headgear peaked at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Taylor-Joy super-sized the average sunhat to new cartoon-ish heights.
It seems Taylor-Joy collected a "Super Mushroom power-up" before Super Mario Galaxy's press tour stop in Japan: Her Princess Peach-colored hat took up half the red carpet. Stylist Ryan Hastings knew she was up to the challenge, the challenge being the satellite dish-sized brim atop a short, nearly-invisible crown.
From some angles, the hat looked like it was floating beyond her blonde hair, similar to her character's bejeweled tiara. The gravity-defying decoration was a perfect shade match to her barely-there bandeau top and mermaid, peplum-hemmed midi skirt. Pearl earrings and two silver Knot Rings from Tiffany & Co. kept all eyes on Taylor-Joy's hat, and rightfully so.Article continues below
Despite refreshing Hastings's socials every minute, the label behind her "Super Anya" hat remains a mystery. Somehow, that makes me adore the spacious serve even more. My first guess was Jacquemus, obviously: She wore not one, but two larger-than-life, straw Jacquemus hats to Cannes in 2024. What's more, creative director Simon Jacquemus debuted nine almost-identical headpieces during his Fall 2026 fashion show. None were pink, but perhaps he re-colored the black or beige variations just for her.
Remaining in the Fall 2026 realm, there's a chance Willy Chavarria super-sized his UFO-looking hats for Taylor-Joy. Given it was the collection's most voluminous headpiece, I wouldn't be surprised if the standout style stuck with the Queen's Gambit star.
Spring 2026's circuit welcomed one colossal headpiece after another, especially on Couture catwalks. Robert Wun—a Hong Kong designer known for his avant-garde imaginings of headwear—traded his signature veils for the year's longest hat yet. What started as a face-covering tip extended far beyond the model's head, looking more like a blade than a hat.
Georges Chakra's Spring 2026 Couture show got the memo, too. This label's headpiece was also the closest color match to Taylor-Joy's I found. Similar styles even got the ready-to-wear Spring 2026 treatment, thanks to a black-and-pink option from Matières Fécales.
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After all that research, Taylor-Joy's hat is still not identified yet. Regardless, I don't need a name to verify that hats are back and bigger than ever. Before Taylor-Joy, Priyanka Chopra, Keke Palmer, Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo, Greta Lee, Miley Cyrus, and more boarded the bold hat bandwagon. I'm still not over RiRi's feather-trimmed Balenciaga baseball cap at the 2025 Gotham Awards, either. Here's hoping 2026's trend cycle only gets more hat-centric from here.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.