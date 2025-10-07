Greta Lee's 'Tron' Red Carpet Doubles as a Stellar Dior Naked Dress Premiere

It seems Greta Lee left Jonathan Anderson's womenswear debut at Dior with a special souvenir: Look 6's naked dress from the Spring 2026 runway show.

On October 6, five days after she attended Anderson's presentation, Lee brought his vision to life on the Tron: Ares red carpet in L.A. Stylist Danielle Goldberg managed to transport the sheer gown from Paris Fashion Week to Hollywood record time. (Perhaps Lee fit it into her carry-on for safe keeping.)

Futuristic fashion—think Grace Ling, Versace, and Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2026 lines—would've been obvious picks for the sci-fi film. Instead, the Past Lives star channeled a space-age fairy. A nude bodysuit served as her only opaque piece, underneath a mesh floor-length slip. The entire dress—from a plunging neck to an elongated train—sparkled with metallic silver lace.

Greta Lee proved she's a Dior ambassador to watch this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee's pièce de résistance was undeniably the bustled skirt. Scalloped layers of semi-sheer lace bunched together to form an oversize bow at the small of her back.

Bows were a consistent motif in Anderson's Spring 2026 show, popping up on drop-waist dresses, peep-toe pumps, and even menswear collars. Lee's version, however, read more like larger-than-life butterfly wings. Wires at the skirt's front and back gave it a geometric, hoop skirt structure. (It also ensured Lee's sky-high Aquazzura heels didn't puncture the lace-trimmed hem.)

Just when you thought Greta in Dior couldn't be any more divine... (Image credit: Getty Images)

A model wore Greta's butterfly gown on the Dior Spring 2026 catwalk. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Goldberg and Lee accessorized the space-fairy style with Tiffany & Co.'s $44,000 Tiffany Knot pendant. It's an almost-choker in white gold with numerous round-cut diamonds. Next, Lee styled diamond stud earrings to match. A single sapphire ring closed out her Spring 2026 homage.

Once the curtain closed inside the TCL Chinese Theater, Lee traded one Anderson design for another. (There's certainly enough to choose from—he crafts 18 collections per year.) At an after party, she maintained the silver monochrome in Look 3 from JW Anderson's Spring 2025 collection. Its faux zipper and drawstrings mimicked the look of a hoodie, except every accent was printed.

Her style streak continued at an after-hours affair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee's Dior ambassadorship is less than a month old, and already, she's pulled off a Spring 2026 set. With 74 pieces, the new collection could set her up for a stellar award season and beyond.