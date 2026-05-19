Bella Hadid Spices Up Her Anti-Naked Tom Ford Outfit With a Subtle Waist Cut-Out
Cut-outs are a classic Hadid at Cannes move.
Bella Hadid's 2026 Cannes Film Festival color palette matches that of the French Riviera: light and romantic with pops of powder pink, ivory, champagne, and mauve. On May 19, however, Hadid broke up the airiness in an all-black Tom Ford outfit. Its redeeming, Cannes-worthy quality? A slim cut-out in between her full-coverage top and bottoms.
The supermodel cosplayed a tourist before Tuesday's red carpet premiere by walking the theater's iconic staircase in a laid-back (for her) look. Perhaps stylist Mimi Cuttrell dressed her in the anti-naked, Tom Ford Fall 2026 set to avoid the beating sun. The long-sleeve, turtleneck blouse covered every square inch of her torso. Even her black, low-rise trousers and pointy leather pumps didn't show a sliver of skin. But hems on both the top and bottom kept a section of her waist unshielded. Hadid played with the negative space by cinching a thin, croc-embossed belt around her exposed waist, Carrie Bradshaw-style.
Hadid's belt, diamond stud earrings, shield sunglasses, and key-shaped pendant necklace added visual interest to her one-color co-ord. The Coach Book Charm Bag she carried yesterday seemed to stay in her room at the Hôtel Martinez. She finished accessorizing with nothing but a diamond-encrusted watch instead.
Strategically-placed cut-outs have been a mainstay in Hadid's Cannes Film Festival toolkit for years. Back in 2019, she turned heads in a 14-year-old Roberto Cavalli Spring 2005 gown. Curved notches on either side of the fiery-red torso cascaded into an entirely open back.
Three years later, Hadid ascended her favorite staircase in a vintage, stark-white dress from Tom Ford's Gucci Fall 1996 fashion show. An oval-shaped, hip cut-out punctured the long-sleeve, boatneck number. The hole bookended a metallic silver buckle in the middle.
Last year's no-nudity dress code required Hadid to get more creative with her skin-showing cut-outs, hence their disappearance on recent Cannes red carpets. It seems she's reserving her riskiest slits for unofficial outings, like a mid-afternoon stroll with friends, just to be safe. The strict dress code didn't say anything about cut-outs, though. Plus, the red carpet regulators won't hit the Croisette for hours. So until then, flaunt your cut-out proudly, Hadid.
Shop Cannes-Worthy Outfits Inspired by Bella Hadid
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.