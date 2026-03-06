Bella Hadid Takes a Bite From a Juicy Spring 2026 Color Trend in Paris

My sartorial mood board is really benefiting from Paris being the longest "week" of Fashion Month: Bella Hadid, my favorite fashion girl to copy, has been in town for a week. With five days of runway shows left, the style inspiration from Hadid shows no signs of slowing down. On March 5, her collared mini dress propagated a major Spring 2026 color trend in Paris: tomato red.

It's been two days since Hadid's latest modeling gig; she showcased a lace lingerie-inspired skirt set on Saint Laurent's Fall 2026 runway. On March 5, she traded the catwalk for a table at Cherry, an Italian restaurant in the heart of Saint-Germain. A cherry-colored look would've been too on the nose—it's the restaurant's name, not the dress code. So Hadid leaned into its Italian roots with the tomato red trend instead.

Every element of her thigh-hugging mini—including the flat collar, skintight long-sleeves, and cinched waist—looked fresh from the vine. Its designer remained a mystery at pub time, but it couldn't have been a clearer shade match to Spring 2026 styles from Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Loewe, and Jil Sander. So far, it's her third "Garden Tomato" pick of the year, following a Gucci by Tom Ford halter top and a vintage Georges Chakra gown, both last month.

Bella Hadid arrived at Cherry in a tomato red mini dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's tomato-y theme started and stopped with her skintight mini. She stuck to neutrals in the accessory department, including Prada's Bonnie Bag: a belted, East-West tote in cinnamon brown suede. This $3,650 tote is a few sizes smaller than her other belted Bonnie. For some context, she carried it as her personal item on the flight to Milan Fashion Week.

The Ôrebella founder didn't wear her black leather bomber jacket until later in the evening, but paparazzi captured its Jacquemus tags, no less. It felt every bit as punk rock as her knee-highs, which unlike her sky-high pair on March 3, featured soles as flat as Chelsea boots.

Hadid hasn't worn this much color all Fashion Month long, instead choosing an all-white spring outfit, a double-denim matching set, and bohemian neutrals aplenty. Perhaps the 65° Fahrenheit heat wave in Paris inspired the addition to her current color palette.

Which trending Spring 2026 shade will she bite into next? Place your bets: grape purple or shamrock green. She already gave the latter a go in her third Prada Fall 2026 runway look, so my money's on the St. Patrick's Day tint.

