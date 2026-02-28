Bella Hadid Borrows Nicole Kidman's Vintage Christian Dior Cut-Out Fringe Gown for Ôrebella Launch
The jaw-dropping dress is from John Galliano's second RTW collection for the fashion house in 1998.
Fresh from her appearance in The Beauty, Bella Hadid is launching her Ôrebella fragrance line in Italy. For the occasion, the model borrowed a vintage Christian Dior gown, which was previously worn by Oscar winner Nicole Kidman.
In snaps shared to her Instagram Stories, Hadid could be seen wearing a pale blue floor-length brocade gown adorned with fringing and featuring a large sheer cut-out in its skirt. The elegant dress is taken from Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 1998 Ready-to-Wear collection, when John Galliano was at the helm.
Nicole Kidman previously wore Hadid's gown, and a number of other pieces from the same collection, for a Marc Liddell photoshoot in Harper's BAZAAR Australia, via @archivedrunway and @everythingnicolewore.
Earlier this month, Raffe Vintage added this Dior gown to its global archive. It goes without saying that the iconic archival dress brings the romance to whoever is wearing it, making it the ideal elevated outfit for Hadid's Italian Ôrebella launch.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.