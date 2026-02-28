Fresh from her appearance in The Beauty, Bella Hadid is launching her Ôrebella fragrance line in Italy. For the occasion, the model borrowed a vintage Christian Dior gown, which was previously worn by Oscar winner Nicole Kidman.

In snaps shared to her Instagram Stories, Hadid could be seen wearing a pale blue floor-length brocade gown adorned with fringing and featuring a large sheer cut-out in its skirt. The elegant dress is taken from Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 1998 Ready-to-Wear collection, when John Galliano was at the helm.

Bella Hadid wearing a vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior gown to launch Ôrebella in Italy. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Bella Hadid wearing a vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior Spring/Summer 1998 Ready-to-Wear gown. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Bella Hadid celebrates the launch of Ôrebella in Italy. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Nicole Kidman previously wore Hadid's gown, and a number of other pieces from the same collection, for a Marc Liddell photoshoot in Harper's BAZAAR Australia, via @archivedrunway and @everythingnicolewore.

A model wearing Bella Hadid's dress on the Christian Dior by John Galliano Spring/Summer 1998 Ready-to-Wear runway. (Image credit: Guy Marineau/Condé Nast via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Raffe Vintage added this Dior gown to its global archive. It goes without saying that the iconic archival dress brings the romance to whoever is wearing it, making it the ideal elevated outfit for Hadid's Italian Ôrebella launch.

