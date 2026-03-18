Some stars spent Oscars night vying for the best-dressed list on the official red carpet; Bella Hadid secured her spot during the late-night circuit by bringing Charli xcx's circa-2016 hit, "After the Afterparty," to life instead. Once the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party died down, Hadid zoomed to another A-list affair in a vintage, after-hours naked dress.

Just like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Kim Kardashian, and more, Hadid scored an invite to Beyoncé's annual, post-Oscars Gold Party at Chateau Marmont. Her plus-one? An archival little black dress from Roberto Cavalli. (Her custom Prada skirt set already had its moment on Vanity Fair's red carpet.) Stylist Mimi Cuttrell was likely drawn to the sleeveless style's semi-sheer features. Hadid and the naked trend have always been attached at the hip, after all.

Bella Hadid ditched her custom Prada two-piece for a vintage Roberto Cavalli naked dress. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

Black polka-dots against a transparent mesh underlay bookended the bodice's V-neck plunge. The paneled design became significantly more opaque below her hips. Every square inch either boasted intricate, 1920s-inspired beadwork or camera-catching rhinestones. Her flapper-esque LBD was made for dancing the night away. Just imagine how Hadid shimmered on Beyoncé's celebrity-filled dance floor.

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Hadid maximized the dress's '20s nostalgia with an elongated, multi-strand diamond necklace. Clusters of sparklers conjoined atop her collarbone. Even the Ôrebella founder's Prada clutch felt plucked from another time. Similar floral embroidery seen on her dress decorated the black, four-figure purse's satin exterior, too.

A moment for her '20s-inspired accessories, please. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

As proven by her after-Oscars find, Hadid is especially drawn to Roberto Cavalli's early-aughts attire. (Raffe Vintage—the secondhand boutique behind its pristine condition—confirmed the naked dress's early 2000s roots.) She began collecting the label's Y2K vintage as early as 2019, when she debuted a red Spring 2005 gown at the Cannes Film Festival. That same year, Hadid attended a Saks Fifth Avenue party in a Western-looking two-piece from Spring 2002. After years of opaque picks, it's about time Hadid explored Roberto Cavalli's extensive naked dress catalog.

Shop Naked Dresses Inspired by Bella Hadid