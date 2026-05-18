Whenever my spring color combinations start to feel too predictable, I can always count on Jennifer Lawrence to put new duos on my radar. So far, I've sampled strawberry red and peony pink, plus chocolate brown and turquoise, because of her. On May 18, Lawrence made another case for power clashing in not one, but two of Spring 2026's most vibrant color trends.

J.Law went all out for her first off-duty outfit of the month—at least in the color department. First, she slipped on wide-leg, linen-looking pants in the tomato red trend. Contrary to the blue undertones in last month's strawberry polo shirt, this shade of red was rooted in orange.

For some perspective, they were shade-matched to Lawrence's beloved The Row Dune Sandal flip-flops, which feature tomato-tinted, rubber soles. (Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez, and Gigi Hadid have sported the shade on dresses, cardigans, and even handbags this season.) The fresh-from-the-garden hue also sprouted on Spring 2026 runways from Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Dior, Fendi, and more.

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Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in two Spring 2026 color trends: tomato red and butter yellow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Next, Lawrence went from the garden to the refrigerator for last summer's leading shade of yellow. The Hunger Games alum re-wore The Row's Vincit Loafers in pale buttery suede. You may recognize her take on the soft loafers trend from last month, when she debuted the four-figure slides with white cargo pants.

She's one of few fashion girls spreading butter yellow across spring 2026's street style scene, following Sabrina Carpenter at Dior's Cruise 2027 show. Perhaps Chanel, Aje, Celine, and Loewe's recent runways inspired Lawrence to revive it for round two, despite lemon and turmeric's takeovers.

Tomato and butter are so close on the color wheel, I never thought to style them in one outfit. Some of my favorite Spring 2026 color combinations are more spread out, like chartreuse and burgundy, strawberry red and sky blue, or cerulean and lemon yellow.

Now, Lawrence opened my eyes to an entirely new sub-genre of shade-stacking. Catch me power clashing in bubblegum pink and merlot, lavender and scarlet red, lime green and aquamarine, and more this spring.

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Shop Tomato Red and Butter Yellow Pieces Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

TOPICS Jennifer Lawrence