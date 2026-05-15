Bella Hadid Just Gave Cannes’ Red Carpet the Silver Sneaker Treatment
Do these fit the dress code?
Yesterday, Bella Hadid RSVP'd to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with an Instagram post starring her best French Riviera fashion. When Hadid deplaned her flight on May 15, her smile suggested she was ready to outdo herself. The Queen of Cannes reclaimed her crown in the silver sneakers trend, plus her first applause-worthy vintage pull of the festival.
Hadid set a no-sneakers-at-Cannes standard for herself years ago—and has mostly stuck to it since 2019. (Nikes at the airport don't count.) Wearing her first Puma sneakers in years made her defiance worth it, though. The supermodel let her Speedcats shine while en route to Hôtel Martinez, the backdrop behind last year's all-white outfit.
Metallic silver leather on Hadid's slim ballet sneakers made her unmissable to Cannes paparazzi. The silhouette, on the other hand, was as low-profile as possible—much like the Vivaia sneakerinas already on Hadid's shoe rack. Black, classic-Speedcat curvatures along each suede sidewall made the maximalist color trend more approachable. Each ultra-thin rubber sole was black, too—for symmetry.
The best part? Hadid's exact Pumas are just $100—and on sale for $80 at ASOS. But don't jinx it: Earning Hadid's approval means the trainers could sell out faster than you can say "Cannes Film Festival."
Stylist Mimi Cuttrell wouldn't put Hadid in athleisure for her first 2026 Cannes 'fit and call it a day. She knew the Puma sneakers were worthy of an equally sleek matching set, courtesy of Prada Spring 1999. Tomato-red trim atop the collarless vest and elasticized capri pants confirmed the cool-blue co-ord debuted over 25 years ago.
If you're wondering how she got her hands on such a rare find, don't be too surprised. Hadid is Prada Beauty's first-ever global beauty ambassador, after all. Plus, she modeled not one, but four looks for Miuccia Prada's Fall 2026 fashion show in Feb. 2026. Those titles were all she needed to get in the archives, but wearing custom Prada at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party probably helped, too. Extra points for her patent, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-coded shoulder bag, which also appeared to boast vintage Prada tags.
If the 2026 festival is anything like last year, Hadid will be serving looks left and right over the next few days. The Ôrebella founder's red carpet gowns are sure to shoot straight to the top of Marie Claire's best-dressed list.
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But be sure to keep tabs on the Hôtel Martinez and Croisette. In 2024, those became her favorite spots to showcase head-to-toe Jacquemus, a vintage Gianni Versace mini dress, and a circa-2001 keffiyeh sundress. That said, Hadid's sneakers might be her easiest film festival style to shop.
Shop the Silver Sneakers Trend Inspired by Bella Hadid
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.