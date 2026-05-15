Yesterday, Bella Hadid RSVP'd to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with an Instagram post starring her best French Riviera fashion. When Hadid deplaned her flight on May 15, her smile suggested she was ready to outdo herself. The Queen of Cannes reclaimed her crown in the silver sneakers trend, plus her first applause-worthy vintage pull of the festival.

Hadid set a no-sneakers-at-Cannes standard for herself years ago—and has mostly stuck to it since 2019. (Nikes at the airport don't count.) Wearing her first Puma sneakers in years made her defiance worth it, though. The supermodel let her Speedcats shine while en route to Hôtel Martinez, the backdrop behind last year's all-white outfit.

Bella Hadid was all smiles in the silver sneakers trend at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Metallic silver leather on Hadid's slim ballet sneakers made her unmissable to Cannes paparazzi. The silhouette, on the other hand, was as low-profile as possible—much like the Vivaia sneakerinas already on Hadid's shoe rack. Black, classic-Speedcat curvatures along each suede sidewall made the maximalist color trend more approachable. Each ultra-thin rubber sole was black, too—for symmetry.

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The best part? Hadid's exact Pumas are just $100—and on sale for $80 at ASOS. But don't jinx it: Earning Hadid's approval means the trainers could sell out faster than you can say "Cannes Film Festival."

Stylist Mimi Cuttrell wouldn't put Hadid in athleisure for her first 2026 Cannes 'fit and call it a day. She knew the Puma sneakers were worthy of an equally sleek matching set, courtesy of Prada Spring 1999. Tomato-red trim atop the collarless vest and elasticized capri pants confirmed the cool-blue co-ord debuted over 25 years ago.

If you're wondering how she got her hands on such a rare find, don't be too surprised. Hadid is Prada Beauty's first-ever global beauty ambassador, after all. Plus, she modeled not one, but four looks for Miuccia Prada's Fall 2026 fashion show in Feb. 2026. Those titles were all she needed to get in the archives, but wearing custom Prada at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party probably helped, too. Extra points for her patent, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-coded shoulder bag, which also appeared to boast vintage Prada tags.

Of course Hadid wore Puma sneakers with vintage Prada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the 2026 festival is anything like last year, Hadid will be serving looks left and right over the next few days. The Ôrebella founder's red carpet gowns are sure to shoot straight to the top of Marie Claire's best-dressed list.

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But be sure to keep tabs on the Hôtel Martinez and Croisette. In 2024, those became her favorite spots to showcase head-to-toe Jacquemus, a vintage Gianni Versace mini dress, and a circa-2001 keffiyeh sundress. That said, Hadid's sneakers might be her easiest film festival style to shop.

Shop the Silver Sneakers Trend Inspired by Bella Hadid