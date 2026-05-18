The 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet could turn an A-lister away for wearing sneakers. But the strict dress code doesn't apply to what celebs wear away from the theater—and it doesn't say anything about the soft loafers trend. Julianne Moore found a double-loophole on May 18, and wore the slipper-looking shoes on her flight home from the French Riviera. That way, if the powers that be decided they defied the dress code, she'd be halfway home to L.A. by then.

The morning after her film, Garance, premiered at Cannes, Moore wasted no time trading stilettos for a shoe trend more aligned with her minimalist style. Paparazzi spotted her travel outfit inside Hôtel Martinez, but her stark-white loafers were unmissable inside the Nice Airport, too.

Julianne Moore left the Cannes Film Festival in the soft loafers trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bottega Veneta designed Moore's custom red carpet gown on May 17, and the $1,100 Lagoon Loafers she wore home. Rounded toes, notched vamps, and slim soles made her slippers soft in every sense of the word. Even the smooth nappa leather clung to her like second skin, much like a gentle pair of house slippers. That said, they might've been more comfortable for the Oscar winner's flight than the silver sneakers trend Bella Hadid brought to Cannes last week.

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Bottega Veneta Lagoon Nappa Leather Loafers $1,100 at bergdorfgoodman.com

It seems the easy-breezy nature of Moore's loafers influenced the rest of her off-duty outfit. The Hunger Games star kept it casual on top, stacking a black pea coat over a striped long-sleeve. She left the black-and-blue base layer untucked, a move that matched the bagginess of her wide-leg trousers. Matching socks made Moore's white shoes pop even more.

The brand ambassador also sourced Bottega Veneta for her carry-on: the $5,900 Barbara Tote, which featured Intrecciato-woven leather and expandable sides. To finish, Moore accessorized with a baseball cap at the airport for extra privacy.

Yes, Moore wore platform stilettos to ascend the official Cannes staircase, but her loyalties to the dress code loosened from there. On May 16, she styled fuzzy, cherry-red slides from Bottega Veneta to speak at a Kering Women in Motion event. From the front, they looked as low-profile as the Adidas slides Jennifer Lawrence wore in New York City last month. However, itty-bitty kitten heels ensured none of the dress code regulators had a reason to stop her.

She wasn't the only Cannes Film Festival guest to take risks in the footwear department last weekend. On May 16, Kristen Stewart accessorized her Chanel Fall 2026 gown with high-top, Ruby Brown sneakers. Props to her for sneaking onto the red carpet, trainers in tow.

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Now that Moore and Stewart have opened the door to defying the dress code, there's no telling how far VIPs will go before the final premiere on May 23. In fact, Daisy Edgar-Jones just showed some skin in a nearly-naked Balenciaga dress, the biggest Cannes Film Festival no-no.

Shop the Soft Loafers Trend Inspired by Julianne Moore

TOPICS Bottega Veneta