Some fashion girls would call this time of year "peak baby tee season." I, however, prefer my early-summer shirts loose and airy, like halter tops. My hero item already influenced Kaia Gerber to save her baby tees for another night out. On May 18, she debuted the under-$200 halter top I'll be wearing with jeans outfits all summer long.

The reigning queen of c*nty little crop tops wore something a touch more timeless at a Beverly Hills dinner with Therapuss podcast host Jake Shane. Her baby tee alternative? The $198 Tara Shawl Top from L.A.-based label All My Love. Crafted from cozy, ivory-colored cashmere, the sleeveless style wrapped around her neck as effortlessly as a scarf. Extra fabric atop her torso added visual interest to the otherwise colorless cashmere, while the open back remained on full display.

Kaia Gerber wore an under-$200 halter top with the perfect straight-leg jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The model matched the top's fluidity with low-rise jeans that bridged the gap between baggy and straight-leg. This pair was tailored right in line with Gerber's beloved ballet flats from Repetto. They're not just any suede slip-ons with rounded, bow-tied toe boxes and two-centimeter-high block heels. Gerber chose the $440 Kaia Ballet Flats, which she launched with the celebrity-beloved Parisian brand two months ago. She re-wore them with almost-identical jeans and a black jacket last weekend.

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To finish, Gerber used her white halter as a blank canvas behind her new Chanel Maxi Flap Bag. She chose the burgundy version, perhaps after seeing it on Kendall Jenner's shoulder last week. Even her bestie, Shane, got in on the hot ticket item with a matching four-figure Flap.

Gerber adores baby tees so much she designed her own. But halter tops—and the silhouette as a whole—are as present in her regular rotation as ballet flats. Australian brand With Jéan is behind some of her favorite halters, including the polka-dotted, butter yellow top she wore to the 2025 Venice Film Festival last August. Two months later, the actor posed at a Palm Royale premiere in a polka-dotted halter dress from Dries Van Noten. Much like her latest top, it decorated her neckline like a shawl would, and left her back bare.

As recently as this March, Gerber gave her evening-out essential—the little black dress—the halter treatment with help from With Jéan again. Trust: She's stocked for another halter-heavy summer, and I'm swearing off baby tees in response.

Shop Halter Top Outfits Inspired by Kaia Gerber

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