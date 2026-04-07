The "unexpected red theory" is one of the oldest tricks in the fashion books. And it never gets old—just ask Cameron Diaz, who's been a proponent of it since the '00s and who has made it a supporting character in her Outcome press tour looks.

First, crimson almond-toed creased leather pumps from Jude livened up her stark-white Calvin Klein suit for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. A week later, Diaz—who's styled by Dani Michelle—doubled up on splashes of red with a bold lip and matching heels at the Apple TV show's New York City premiere.

Black eveningwear seemed to be the unofficial dress code at the April 6 screening: Laverne Cox, Keanu Reeves, and director Jonah Hill all got the noir memo. Diaz, however, stood out from the pack by pairing her semi-sheer turtleneck LBD from Fforme's Fall 2026 collection with the same Jude Haze Pumps. They were a perfect shade match to her only other visible accessory: a bright red lip, similar to Angelina Jolie's last week.

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Cameron Diaz's take on the unexpected red theory turned heads at the Outcome premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Haze Pump in Red Creased Leather $590 at thejude.com

Occasional bursts of red have never steered Diaz wrong. Back in 2006, she paired a less full-coverage LBD with almost-identical pumps at Justin Timberlake's "FutureSex/LoveSounds" album launch party. Then, in 2009, she maximized the theory in tomato-y heels and a matching sash atop her LWD to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

20 years ago, Diaz styled a similar LBD with twinning pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It even matched the red carpet at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diaz's 10-year hiatus from Hollywood (and acting) kept her looks out of the spotlight. But she's back in action, with red accessories as her trusty sidekick. Take it from Diaz: There's no timeline to trying the celebrity-beloved styling theory—plus, it's in line with Spring 2026's color trends, as demonstrated by Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and more. Invest in red heels now, and they'll be just as chic 20 years later.

Shop the Unexpected Red Theory Trend Inspired by Cameron Diaz