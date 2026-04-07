Cameron Diaz Revisits the Unexpected Red Theory at the 'Outcome' Premiere in NYC
She's been a proponent of it since the '00s.
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The "unexpected red theory" is one of the oldest tricks in the fashion books. And it never gets old—just ask Cameron Diaz, who's been a proponent of it since the '00s and who has made it a supporting character in her Outcome press tour looks.
First, crimson almond-toed creased leather pumps from Jude livened up her stark-white Calvin Klein suit for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. A week later, Diaz—who's styled by Dani Michelle—doubled up on splashes of red with a bold lip and matching heels at the Apple TV show's New York City premiere.
Black eveningwear seemed to be the unofficial dress code at the April 6 screening: Laverne Cox, Keanu Reeves, and director Jonah Hill all got the noir memo. Diaz, however, stood out from the pack by pairing her semi-sheer turtleneck LBD from Fforme's Fall 2026 collection with the same Jude Haze Pumps. They were a perfect shade match to her only other visible accessory: a bright red lip, similar to Angelina Jolie's last week.Article continues below
Occasional bursts of red have never steered Diaz wrong. Back in 2006, she paired a less full-coverage LBD with almost-identical pumps at Justin Timberlake's "FutureSex/LoveSounds" album launch party. Then, in 2009, she maximized the theory in tomato-y heels and a matching sash atop her LWD to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Diaz's 10-year hiatus from Hollywood (and acting) kept her looks out of the spotlight. But she's back in action, with red accessories as her trusty sidekick. Take it from Diaz: There's no timeline to trying the celebrity-beloved styling theory—plus, it's in line with Spring 2026's color trends, as demonstrated by Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and more. Invest in red heels now, and they'll be just as chic 20 years later.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.