Last summer, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and more VIPs made me stock my closet with little black dresses. Now, I'm making room for this year's Slip of the Summer: fiery red dresses like Jennifer Lopez's on May 10.

On Mother's Day, J.Lo debuted my dream red midi on Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart red carpet. Thank goodness she wore it for photographers instead of an intimate holiday meal with her twins. Otherwise I might not have gotten such stellar shots of the plunge, halter-neck LRD.

Beyond the sleeveless, skintight bodice, her calf-grazing skirt featured asymmetrical ruching around her hips. This subtle cinch created a makeshift slit up the center. It looked just as tropical on last night's red carpet as it would've a million-dollar yacht alongside one of her Hermès Birkin bags.

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Jennifer Lopez looked ready for summer in a little red dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To finish, Lopez doubled down on tomato-girl summer 2.0 with Chanel's "In the Loop" Flap Bag. The center's stiff, circular handle gave the brand's quilted leather and interlocked C closure a geometric twist. Both the leather and logo are still seen on present-day Chanel purses, while the lone handle is only survived by pre-2020 models. The Maid In Manhattan actor tucked its elongated crossbody strap inside, and carried it like she would any of her Birkins.

To finish, Lopez's nude sandals married naked dressing with the peep-toe pumps trend. Much like her LRD, they could resurface later this summer. (During her next Hamptons getaway, perhaps?)

Chanel Medium in The Loop Flap Bag $3,519 at eBay

The rise of LRDs first hit my Instagram timeline around award season. Sofia Vergara wore a ruffled midi to a Golden Globes event; Chase Infiniti debuted a satin version during a pre-Oscars dinner; and Kaia Gerber elevated the shade in Givenchy at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. A few weeks later, Sabrina Carpenter opened her Coachella performance in a custom LRD, which Dior's Jonathan Anderson sequined just for her. Needless to say, my closet and I have been ready for a little red dress-led summer since at least January.

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TOPICS Jennifer Lopez