It's not quite sandal season in my zip code. So Spring 2026 shoe trends like high-vamp flats and ballet sneakers are hiding the pedicure I spent two hours painting. Thanks to Katie Holmes, however, I learned there's a way to flaunt my Ferrari-red pedi trend without baring it all in flip-flops. Enter: peep-toe pumps.

Holmes hasn't joined New York City's street style scene in sandals once this season. That's why it was so shocking to see her pedicure front and center on Carnegie Hall's red carpet last night. Longtime stylist Brie Walsh pulled all-black attire from Lanvin's Fall 2026 fashion show for her star client, including avant-garde mules. Each pointy patent shoe featured the tiniest peep-toe, which revealed the tip of Holmes's Pinterest-worthy pedicure. (Clearly, the strawberry-red color trend is her signature shade of the season.)

Katie Holmes posed inside Carnegie Hall in a Lanvin LBD and the peep-toe pumps trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes isn't as active a rhinestone supporter as say, Beyoncé. (The pop star's 2026 Met Gala dress was covered in them.) But the Dawson's Creek star couldn't resist. Lanvin embellished each V-shaped vamp with rectangular crystals. Her shoes sparkled down the sidewalls and onto strap-free ankles.

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The actress's little black dress graced the catwalk a few looks after Lanvin debuted its bedazzled, peep-toe pumps. The sleeveless style featured black velvet bodice, plus a matching bow atop her left shoulder. Then, its asymmetrical drop-waist added glittery fringe to the equation. Each tiered strand shined just as much as Holmes's mules, without stealing the show from them, of course.

A model wore Holmes's dress on the Lanvin Fall 2026. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This time last year, fashion features editor Emma Childs reported the "toe cleavage" renaissance had begun. Everyone from Tory Burch and Khaite to Prada and Fendi upgraded the silhouette to expose only a sliver of skin, much like Holmes's pair. Toe-box slits were just as slim on Spring 2026 runways from Valentino, Chloé, McQueen, and Giambattista Valli.

The silhouette also birthed a new sub-genre of It shoes, which Childs dubbed the "doll heels trend." Tyla, Joey King, Mona Kosar Abdi, and Ivy Getty adored the skinny shape so much, it became their plus-ones at the 2026 Met Gala. Thank goodness, everyone's pedicures are on full display this season, not just mine.

Shop the Peep-Toe Pumps Trend Inspired by Katie Holmes

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TOPICS Katie Holmes