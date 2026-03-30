It's been a pretty long time since I've worn a true red lipstick, but Angelina Jolie's most recent public appearance just reminded me of the importance of keeping one on deck at all times.

Jolie spent this past weekend in Shanghai, where she attended a special event hosted by Tom Ford. For the occasion, she wore a white trench coat with a satin belt, and her new, cool-toned ombré blonde hair was styled in very loose curls with a deep side part. But that wasn't even the best part of her glam. The actress delivered a stunning makeup moment by wearing a barely-there complexion look and minimal black eyeliner and mascara. She let her lips do most of the talking and rounded out the look with a statement lip using a bright red matte color.

Angelina Jolie wears a statement lip to a Tom Ford event in Shanghai. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A red lip is very similar to a smoky eye in that they're both classic trends that add just the right amount of drama and flair to any makeup look. And the good news is that there's a decent red out there for anyone, whether you're a fan of matte, liquid, or cream formulas. You can even settle on something that gives your lips just a hint of color if you don't want to get too bold.

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“I’m a huge fan of matte reds because I think they look super chic, last longer, and make a statement,” makeup artist Julianna Grogan previously told MC. "If matte lips are too bold, there are many beautiful satin finishes that will be more moisturizing and nourishing for your lips.”

Ready to get the look? Read ahead to shop the perfect red lipstick for you.