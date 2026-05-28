As the reigning champion of the French Open and a fashion girl, there was a lot of pressure on Coco Gauff before her grand return to Roland-Garros. On May 28, Gauff proved she's ready to serve again while styled in a custom New Balance tennis dress and signature sneakers.

Gauff faced Egypt's Mayar Sherif in her second women's singles match of the competition. She stayed true to tradition in a sleeveless, two-tier New Balance tennis dress crafted just for her. The bottom layer featured a stark-white romper with waist cut-outs, sculpted from stretchy lightweight spandex. Then, she added a semi-sheer, charcoal gray mini dress on top. Her contrasting bodysuit shined through the mesh overlay, adding some visual interest to the otherwise classic silhouette.

Coco Gauff secured another win at the 2026 French Open in a custom New Balance tennis dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“As everyone knows, Paris is my favorite city and this kit captures everything I love about it—elegance and sophistication with a little bit of edge,” Gauff revealed in a press release. “Returning to Paris after winning here last year is really special. We wanted to create something that lets me feel confident, while honoring the fashion and culture that makes the city so iconic.”

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New Balance created not one, but two tennis dresses for Gauff's French Open return. (Image credit: New Balance)

Gauff’s Thursday afternoon match brought her Coco CG2 tennis shoes back to centre court, too. They’re still her circa-2024 creation, except the heightened, hexagonal treads turned peony pink; the triangular 3D toe boxes switched to cream; and the high-top ankles were dark gray to match her dress. The new color combination sells for $159.99, just like every Coco CG2 sneaker before it. To complete her full New Balance ‘fit, the star athlete slipped on frilly crew socks, white arm bands, and a gray headband in lieu of a visor.

Gauff came prepared for her French Open comeback, her luggage filled to the brim with custom New Balance looks. Earlier this week, she challenged Taylor Townsend to a singles match with a secret weapon in tow: a lavender tennis dress, featuring a familiar action-ready fabric and design. The only difference? She stacked a peony pink one-piece underneath. Her headband and warm-up-only long-sleeve matched her take on the pastel color trend. To finish, Gauff stuck with the same Coco CG2 sneakers and ruffly socks.

Earlier this week, Gauff wore the same New Balance tennis dress except in lavender. (Image credit: New Balance)

See the mini dress here, with all of Gauff's centre court accessories. (Image credit: New Balance)

It seems custom New Balance dresses are Gauff’s good luck charms this tournament. She secured her second 2026 French Open win in her NB look on May 28. When she competes in her third round Saturday, May 30, tennis players and fashion girls alike will find inspiration in her on-court outfit. And Gauff will definitely clinch another style victory.

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