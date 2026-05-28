Coco Gauff Serves at the 2026 French Open in a Custom New Balance Tennis Dress
The reigning champion is back, her duffle packed with just-for-her-picks.
As the reigning champion of the French Open and a fashion girl, there was a lot of pressure on Coco Gauff before her grand return to Roland-Garros. On May 28, Gauff proved she's ready to serve again while styled in a custom New Balance tennis dress and signature sneakers.
Gauff faced Egypt's Mayar Sherif in her second women's singles match of the competition. She stayed true to tradition in a sleeveless, two-tier New Balance tennis dress crafted just for her. The bottom layer featured a stark-white romper with waist cut-outs, sculpted from stretchy lightweight spandex. Then, she added a semi-sheer, charcoal gray mini dress on top. Her contrasting bodysuit shined through the mesh overlay, adding some visual interest to the otherwise classic silhouette.
“As everyone knows, Paris is my favorite city and this kit captures everything I love about it—elegance and sophistication with a little bit of edge,” Gauff revealed in a press release. “Returning to Paris after winning here last year is really special. We wanted to create something that lets me feel confident, while honoring the fashion and culture that makes the city so iconic.”
Gauff’s Thursday afternoon match brought her Coco CG2 tennis shoes back to centre court, too. They’re still her circa-2024 creation, except the heightened, hexagonal treads turned peony pink; the triangular 3D toe boxes switched to cream; and the high-top ankles were dark gray to match her dress. The new color combination sells for $159.99, just like every Coco CG2 sneaker before it. To complete her full New Balance ‘fit, the star athlete slipped on frilly crew socks, white arm bands, and a gray headband in lieu of a visor.
Gauff came prepared for her French Open comeback, her luggage filled to the brim with custom New Balance looks. Earlier this week, she challenged Taylor Townsend to a singles match with a secret weapon in tow: a lavender tennis dress, featuring a familiar action-ready fabric and design. The only difference? She stacked a peony pink one-piece underneath. Her headband and warm-up-only long-sleeve matched her take on the pastel color trend. To finish, Gauff stuck with the same Coco CG2 sneakers and ruffly socks.
It seems custom New Balance dresses are Gauff’s good luck charms this tournament. She secured her second 2026 French Open win in her NB look on May 28. When she competes in her third round Saturday, May 30, tennis players and fashion girls alike will find inspiration in her on-court outfit. And Gauff will definitely clinch another style victory.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.