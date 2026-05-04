Venus Williams Serves Up a Winning Swarovski Look at the 2026 Met Gala

It’s no secret that Venus Williams ’ lethal serve and powerful groundstrokes have made her a legend in tennis. But it’s also worth noting that the Grand Slam champion has built a significant legacy off the court—specifically in fashion, where she has become a standout style icon.

Tonight, at the 2026 Met Gala , Williams makes her seventh appearance with a red carpet outfit that is truly undefeated.

Arriving as the event’s co-chair alongside Beyoncé , Nicole Kidman , and Anna Wintour, Williams adhered to the “Fashion Is Art” dress code in a shimmering black Swarovski gown inspired by Robert Pruitt’s Venus Williams, Double Portrait (2022). Styled by Ronald Burton III , her dress featured a sculpted bodice, a fit-and-flare silhouette, and a sweeping train that trailed behind her. Williams’ entire look stood apart from the rest with a Wimbledon-plate-inspired neckpiece crafted with Swarovski crystals.

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Williams shuts down the Met Gala red carpet in a dazzling Swarovski dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for glam, makeup artist Karina Milan opted for smoky eyeshadow, powdery pink blush, and nude lipstick. Hair stylist Jawara swept Williams' strands into a gorgeous updo decorated with subtle embellishments.

A closer look at Williams' Met Gala glam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hours before hitting the red carpet, Williams provided a pre-Met look at the gala's annual press conference. She wore a butter yellow blazer with gathered fabric at the shoulder and a pencil skirt to match. To finish off her outfit, she chose a Savette clutch and a pair of intentionally mismatched pumps.

Williams stepped out this morning for a special appearance at the Met Gala's press conference. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I love the theme, it’s a perfect fit for me,” Williams told Vogue in a recent interview. The Met’s "Costume Is Art” theme celebrates depictions of the dressed body across a spectrum of physiques. “It’s even more important today because people feel so much pressure to look a certain way,” Williams noted. “Though there’s so much beauty in [our] differences.”

While this year’s look is surely tough to beat, Williams’ 2025 Met Gala outfit remains a top contender. For the occasion, Williams put a tennis-inspired spin on the “Tailored for You” dress code, wearing an emerald green Lacoste ensemble designed and styled by the brand’s creative director, Pelagia Kolotouros. The sporty uniform featured a high-low pleated skirt and a polo top embellished with 1,500 crystals.

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Kolotouros completed the look with a cape as a nod to the fashion icon André Leon Talley, and accessorized with sequined shoes and a bedazzled headpiece.

Williams makes heads turn in Lacoste at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams’ love for fashion extends far beyond the red carpet. She recently shared with Vogue that she plans to devote more time to sewing her own clothes once she retires from tennis. While she remains focused on the court for now, we can’t help but to imagine all the original designs she may have in store.