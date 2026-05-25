It's peak peony season, and not just at your local botanical garden. The beautifully lush flowers only bloom for a week (if you're lucky), but corresponding outfits featuring the Spring 2026 color trend are perennial in VIP street style.

Pastel pinks always re-grow in celebrity closets at this time of year, but peony isn't to be confused with rose, cherry blossom, or even petunia. This specific shade of baby pink is the lightest, and most versatile, of them all.

Much like strawberry red's arc to It-color status, peony first blossomed on Spring 2026 runways from Prada, Zimmermann, Dior, Stella McCartney, Giambattista Valli, and more. Then, fashion girls like Jennifer Lawrence, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid plucked and planted it in their own spring outfits.

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Peony pink was scattered all over Spring 2026 runways. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Jennifer Lopez didn't attend any of the aforementioned fashion shows, but she didn't need to. Peony's scent was so strong, it reached her all the way in L.A., where she styled a lingerie-inspired slip combining the pale hue with the lace-trimmed dress trend. Soon after, Olivia Rodrigo gave another rising dress silhouette the peony treatment. She was spotted in a short-sleeve babydoll dress in the same shade as J.Lo's maxi.

A-listers are wearing peony-tinted pieces casually, too. The color trend is so universal, it even won over a minimalist like Lawrence. She packed blush-toned bottoms in the middle of a strawberry red polo and butter yellow loafers. Take it from J.Law: It complements swatches close to it on the color wheel, which can't be said of every on-the-rise tint.

Peony season always flies by in the blink of an eye. So, if you missed it in real life, fill your spring and summer wardrobes with the shade instead. That's what fashion's best are doing anyway. No pruning shears are needed to channel seven celebrity outfits featuring the peony pink color trend.

Jennifer Lopez's Peony Pink Outfit

Jennifer Lopez wore the peony pink color trend as early as February. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lopez got a head start on peony styling back in February. Paparazzi captured her lace-trimmed slip in West Hollywood, a move that promptly sold out the once-$445 LoveShackFancy style in minutes. Every element—including the V-shaped necklace, lace paneling, and scalloped hems—looked as fresh as a living blossom. Stacking an ivory, shearling-trimmed coat on top made her slightly-early spring select a little less unseasonal.

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Olivia Rodrigo's Peony Pink Outfit

Olivia Rodrigo stayed loyal to babydoll dresses with help from the peony color trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It was the babydoll heard 'round the world, and by the world, I mean the opinionated corner of the internet. Everyone had thoughts on Rodrigo's preferred dress silhouette for the You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love album, but haters can't deny how posh her peony babydoll dress looked in April. She leaned into its girl-ish charm with over-the-knee socks and metallic silver Mary Janes from Miu Miu.

Rodrigo fell hard for the pastel color trend. Two weeks later, she delivered her Saturday Night Live monologue in a vintage peony pull from Nina Ricci Fall 2005.

Jennifer Lawrence's Peony Pink Outfit

Jennifer Lawrence kept her peony pick calm and cool in easy breezy bottoms. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On April 16, Lawrence gave her signature color palette the afternoon off in favor of a peony-tinted pair of pants. She sold out her exact silver-studded style from Turkish label Siedrés in minutes, but luckily, J.Law's bottoms are available again for pre-order.

If you're feeling bold, double up on Spring 2026 color trends like Lawrence did with a strawberry-red polo. Blue undertones beneath each shade were what made them such a flattering duo. Extra points for the actor's butter yellow loafers from The Row.

Dua Lipa's Peony Pink Outfit

Dua Lipa posed for her Instagram followers in the peony pink trend. (Image credit: @dualipa)

The street style scene isn't the only platform overflowing with peonies this season. On April 26, Dua Lipa's Instagram grid welcomed a top-tier take on the trend, courtesy of Gucci. Not only was her fitted, single-breasted blazer a top-tier shade match, it boasted a subtle, silk-satin sheen. That wash of glossiness elevated her peekaboo black bralette and matching trousers.

Elsa Hosk's Peony Pink Outfit

Of course peony is in Elsa Hosk's pregnancy style rotation. (Image credit: @elsahosk)

Elsa Hosk and her fashion label, Helsa, called this Sateen Puff Jacket "shell pink." But its Peter Pan collar, double-breasted buttons, and curved hemline are so obviously peony. The pregnant model styled the black jeans trend, a rare Chanel handbag, and statement sunglasses to give it a cool-mom makeover. High-vamp flats in an almost-identical color provided her outfit's final floral touch.

Doja Cat's Peony Pink Outfit

Doja Cat dressed the peony trend down before the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Peony pink can and should be worn as nonchalantly as your tried-and-true neutrals. Case in point: Doja Cat's pre-Met Gala sweatsuit on the first Monday in May. The red carpet regular put comfort first in a cropped zip-up hoodie and matching low-rise sweatpants. Both loungewear selects were as peony pink as Amanda Seyfried's Prada gown on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet. She accessorized with an equally-nostalgic Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag.

Bella Hadid's Peony Pink Outfit

Bella Hadid boarded a yacht at the Cannes Film Festival in a vintage peony-tinted capri pants set. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid made the right call, adding a peony pink outfit to her 2026 Cannes Film Festival wardrobe rack. Pastels like these thrive on the French Riviera, as proven by her vintage matching set on May 16. She got her hands on a gingham two-piece originally from Chantal Thomass Spring 1988. Both the short-sleeve bra top and ruffled capri pants looked good as new. As if Hadid's peony gingham wasn't worth enough applause, she slipped on vintage Chanel pumps cut from the same muted cloth.