Coco Gauff's New Balance sneakers are always a highlight during her tennis matches, right up there with her powerful backhand serve. Better yet, she's just as much a sneakerhead beyond centre court. On March 17, for instance, one of Gauff's rarest New Balance pairs joined her at a baseball game in Florida.

The Grand Slam champion is in town for the Miami Open, but she also scored box seats to the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game. Gauff reserved her New Balance Coco CG2's—her second signature tennis shoe—for March 19's match. Up in the stands, shoes from the Boston brand's collaboration with Loro Piana served as her plus-one.

First, she set a neutral tone for her sneakers with a white tank top stacked beneath a four-figure, cropped sweatshirt from Miu Miu. Its checkered pattern matched Gauff's brick red utility pants. Each drawstring hem covered the branded tongues atop her New Balance sneakers, but eagle-eye fashion girls know they're from Sept. 2024's Loro Piana partnership.

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Coco Gauff posed pre-baseball game in her four-figure New Balance x Loro Piana sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six years into Gauff's New Balance endorsement, Loro Piana revived the circa-1990 sneaker series with its signature Italian minimalism. (NB's 990v6—the sixth addition to the 990 family—released in 2022.) Loro Piana kept the two-tone soles extra-chunky, the mesh uppers beige, and the sidewalls monogrammed with capital Ns. The only updates? Rust orange strips outlined each letter, toe box tip, and tongue. One more change: New Balance x Loro Piana spiked the price tag to $1,500, as opposed to the preceding $200. Now, they only sell secondhand for upwards of $2,650.

New Balance x Loro Piana 990v6 Sneaker $2,650 at StockX

It seems Gauff eats, breathes, and serves in New Balance sneakers, and not just the pair custom-made to her measurements. If she's in the market for another niche, luxury sneaker, might I suggest Asics's new silhouette with Thom Browne? Don't worry, Gauff, you won't have to hand over your latest win's prize money: They're $450.

Shop New Balance Sneakers Inspired by Coco Gauff