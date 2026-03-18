Coco Gauff Takes New Balance's Most Exclusive Loro Piana Sneakers Out to a Ballgame
She's a sneakerhead both on and off centre court.
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Coco Gauff's New Balance sneakers are always a highlight during her tennis matches, right up there with her powerful backhand serve. Better yet, she's just as much a sneakerhead beyond centre court. On March 17, for instance, one of Gauff's rarest New Balance pairs joined her at a baseball game in Florida.
The Grand Slam champion is in town for the Miami Open, but she also scored box seats to the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game. Gauff reserved her New Balance Coco CG2's—her second signature tennis shoe—for March 19's match. Up in the stands, shoes from the Boston brand's collaboration with Loro Piana served as her plus-one.
First, she set a neutral tone for her sneakers with a white tank top stacked beneath a four-figure, cropped sweatshirt from Miu Miu. Its checkered pattern matched Gauff's brick red utility pants. Each drawstring hem covered the branded tongues atop her New Balance sneakers, but eagle-eye fashion girls know they're from Sept. 2024's Loro Piana partnership.Article continues below
Six years into Gauff's New Balance endorsement, Loro Piana revived the circa-1990 sneaker series with its signature Italian minimalism. (NB's 990v6—the sixth addition to the 990 family—released in 2022.) Loro Piana kept the two-tone soles extra-chunky, the mesh uppers beige, and the sidewalls monogrammed with capital Ns. The only updates? Rust orange strips outlined each letter, toe box tip, and tongue. One more change: New Balance x Loro Piana spiked the price tag to $1,500, as opposed to the preceding $200. Now, they only sell secondhand for upwards of $2,650.
It seems Gauff eats, breathes, and serves in New Balance sneakers, and not just the pair custom-made to her measurements. If she's in the market for another niche, luxury sneaker, might I suggest Asics's new silhouette with Thom Browne? Don't worry, Gauff, you won't have to hand over your latest win's prize money: They're $450.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.