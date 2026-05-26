Naomi Osaka blessed fans with not one, but two trophy-worthy outfit reveals this month. Her first sartorial grand slam came at the 2026 Met Gala, where the tennis legend shed a white Robert Wun coat for a blood-red mermaid dress. On May 26, she somehow outdid herself with two walk-on looks at the 2026 French Open.

On day three of the two-week tournament, Osaka played her first round match against Laura Siegemund of Germany. Hours before she defeated Siegemund, Osaka secured her first win in the fashion department. Stylist Marty Harper (the same creative behind her Met Gala moment), collaborated with Swiss designer Germanier on an "upcycled look" for Osaka.

She initially graced the Stade Roland-Garros court in a sleeveless, all-black corset, plus a matching pleated maxi skirt. Cascading crystals and sequins added an iridescent shine to the shadowy backdrop. According to Kevin Germanier, the design was supposed to be "earth-toned," almost the same shade as the Parisian court. "We decided to go fully black to create an element of surprise on the court," the designer revealed on Instagram. "It was nerve-racking, but in the end, I honestly think it turned out even better than what we had originally planned."

Latest Videos From

Naomi Osaka arrived at the 2026 French Open in a custom Germanier tennis outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once Osaka's tennis bag was prepped, she ditched the corset vest to pose for photographers. That way, her semi-sheer skirt's intricate, tennis-inspired pleats got their moment in the sun. The shirt swap also introduced Osaka's base layer to the mix: a taupe tennis dress stitched from upcycled Nike garments.

She stayed true to her maximalist self by flaunting gold sequin strands atop a Nike-branded bodysuit. The skirt's top two tiers—and the asymmetrical pailettes that decorated each ruffle—were stacked over her black maxi's waistband. Osaka waited until the moment before her match began to reveal the rest.

Then, Osaka posed in her up-cycled Nike dress and the black court-grazing skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One last thigh-grazing ruffle emerged once Osaka threw her Germanier skirt toward the sidelines. Each layer gave Osaka's mini skirt the eye-catching volume she, as well as Venus and Serena Williams, require from match-ready tennis dresses.

The sequins, however, might make this mini her most personalized yet. On the off chance she does wear embellishments, Osaka typically chooses monochrome rhinestones, as to not outshine the color underneath. (See her red tennis dress at the 2026 US Open.) Perhaps her Met Gala gown taught her to be even more bold on the court.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To finish, the Nike brand ambassador stayed true to tradition with her GP Challenge 1 "Naomi Osaka" sneakers in an unreleased coral tint. If they're anything like her US Open trainers, they'll hit shelves any day now.

Osaka's final 'fit helped her score her first 2026 French Open win. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily for fans (and fashion girls), Osaka advanced to the second round match on May 28 against Croatia's Donna Vekić. Knowing her, she and Harper are already putting the finishing touches on her next French Open outfit.

TOPICS Nike sneakers